Maye & Stafford Lead 2026 NFL Quarterback Cards to Buy Today

Sunday's NFL divisional playoffs present some outstanding QB battles. A trio of young stars and an underrated veteran promise to make plenty of big plays... and each offers some appealing rookie card possibilities. Ahead of Sunday's big games, here's a look at the must-own rookie cards of each starting quarterback in Sunday's divisional battles... all of which could see some upward mobility with a Sunday win.

C.J. Stroud, Texans

CJ Stroud rookies can still be affordable, like this red-and-blue die-cut Select that sold for $12 in a PSA 8. | CardLadder

Stroud's stats have declined slightly since his amazing rookie season, but he's barely 24 years old and has already thrown for nearly 11,000 yards and 62 touchdowns. Stroud has plenty of high-dollar offerings, but there's still budget priced opportunities. Take this red-and-blue die-cut Select rookie. A PSA 8 recently sold for $12, and even PSA 10s are going in the $50-60 range. A nice value for a player who could be a fixture for a decade or more.

Drake Maye, Patriots

A 2024 Topps Chrome Rookie Relic Drake Maye is still selling raw for around $30. | CardLadder

The second-year passer has taken off and is a legitimate MVP candidate after a year with 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns through the air. New England is a slight favorite, and would likely be an AFC title game favorite as well. Maye's rookies are still affordable, and even relic cards like the Topps Chrome rookie relic above can be bought in raw form in the $20-$30 range.

Matthew Stafford, Rams

Matthew Stafford's Topps Chrome rookie in a PSA 8 has jumped from around $25 in September to $70 in December. It might jump even more with a Super Bowl win. | CardLadder

Stafford blew up for a big season, passing for 4,707 yards and 46 scores. For a passer with almost 65,000 yards and 423 career touchdowns, Stafford has historically been an afterthought. His Topps Chrome rookie is still a nice value-- but his season has jumped the prices. How much? Well, a PSA 8 of the card was consistently going for $20-$25 early in the season, but the last sale in December was for $70. PSA 9s were running in the low $100s, but might be closer to $200 now, while PSA 10s are going for $500-$600. The raw market might be a wiser pick, but if Stafford keeps winning, it will only solidify the market around a likely Hall of Fame QB.

Caleb Williams, Bears

A pre-rookie of Caleb Williams is still an affordable pick-up, with even a PSA 10 refractor coming in under $50. | CardLadder

Like Maye, year two has been charmed for Williams, who threw for 3,942 yards and 27 scores. Williams even has some fun pre-rookie issues. The Bowman's Best Refractor shown here is still running under $50 in a PSA 10. Williams isn't booming quite the way that Maye is, and that might make a higher-end rookie a fun pick.

