5 "Broadway" Joe Namath Cards Leading to Super Bowl LX

There are certain personalities who are simply destined to become part of the culture, a name that everyone instantly recognizes. When describing Joe Namath, the words "winner", "success" and "flashy" come to mind. A two-time MVP in the AFL, Namath is probably best known for his famous guarantee that the Jets would win Super Bowl III against the heavily favored Baltimore Colts. When the Jets came out on top, a legend was born. He was also in several films and a guest star on many TV shows in the 70's. His cards are still prized in the hobby - there will always be fans and collectors of "Broadway Joe".

TOPPS 1965 JOE NAMATH

1965 Joe Namath Topps | CardLadder

Namath's rookie card was part of the oversized 1965 Topps set. It's instantly recognizable and has become one of the truly iconic football cards. His rookie card is always sought after by football collectors - a PSA 8.5 goes for more than $200,000.

TOPPS 1971 JOE NAMATH

1971 Joe Namath Topps | CardLadder

Namath's 1971 Topps card shows the quarterback with longer hair, as most remember him, and in a typical QB pose. The card leaves a little to be desired in terms of presentation - the bright red and yellow colors don't exactly fit the photo, and some could do without the tiny football player at bottom left. This card is notoriously difficult to find in higher grades, as the red borders are prone to chipping. Centering is also something to look out for.

UPPER DECK LEGENDS AUTOGRAPH 1997 JOE NAMATH

1997 Joe Namath Upper Deck Legends Autograph | CardLadder

Namath was included in one of the most popular autograph sets of all time in the hobby - the Upper Deck 1997 Legends set. The photography in this set is fantastic and Namath's card is no exception. Be aware that these are tough to locate.

PANINI NATIONAL TREASURES NOTABLE NICKNAMES AUTO 2014 JOE NAMATH

2014 Joe Namath Panini National Treasures | CardLadder

There's something really cool about autographs that give that little "extra" - a player's hall of fame year of entry, a special stat or a nickname. Panini delivered exactly the latter with their "Notable Nicknames" autograph set. Who wouldn't be happy with a "Broadway Joe" signature?

UPPER DECK GAME JERSEY GREATS AUTOGRAPH 2000 JOE NAMATH

2000 Joe Namath Game Jersey Greats Auto | CardLadder

Back in 2000, the relic card chase was really starting to heat up. For Namath collectors, this relic autograph card, limited to 175, really checks most of the boxes for a dream addition to the collection. A nice on-card autograph along with a piece of game-worn jersey make this a can't miss, if one can be found.

