Media Visionaries Launch Sports Cards Nonsense Media Network, Uniting the Industry's Top Media Platforms
NASHVILLE, TN – July 28, 2025 – Today, media executives Chris Pirrone and Jeremy Aisenberg, together with two of the hobby industry’s leading voices Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson announced the formation of the Sports Cards Nonsense (SCN) Media Network. The new entity unites the industry's most influential media properties—including the ‘Sports Cards Nonsense’ podcast and the ‘Collectibles on SI’ website—to create the largest and most comprehensive media powerhouse in the sports collectibles space.
The network’s portfolio now represents an unrivaled ecosystem for hobby content and community, including:
- Sports Cards Nonsense Podcast: The top-rated podcast in the collectibles space, featured on Bill Simmons’ The Ringer Network on Spotify.
- Sports Cards Nonsense on Facebook community: The hobby's largest social media community, with over 370,000 members averaging more than 30 million monthly page-views.
- Collectibles on SI: The premier written content platform at si.com/collectibles which engages over one million monthly unique visitors featuring a roster of more than 20 leading hobby voices under the direction of managing editor Danny Black, founder of Hobby News Daily.
- Collectibles Life: Already the collectible industry's most read daily newsletter with more than 100,000 subscribers. Subscribe here
"We launched SCN to teach audiences about cards and entertain in an authentic way,” Mike Gioseffi, an HSI partner and co-founder of Sports Cards Nonsense, commented. “This supercharges that mission and expands our ability to engage with the hobby community by bringing everything under one roof to create a complete, 360-degree experience for every type of collector."
The SCN Media Network is a result of the acquisition of ‘Sports Cards Nonsense’ by Hobby Solutions Inc. (HSI), the media holding company of Pirrone, Aisenberg, and Gioseffi. HSI’s growth has been driven by a generational resurgence of a timeless hobby already eclipsing $30 Billion and projected to reach over $200 Billion by 2034.
"The collectibles market brings together passionate fans, collectors and investors. The space has quickly evolved into a significant audience and media category, and it deserves the definitive, trusted voice that On SI is creating with the SCN Media Network," said Chris Pirrone, co-founder of HSI. "The SCN acquisition is just another step in our goal to support the hobby with best-in-class assets that serve a passionate and growing collectibles audience."
As part of today’s news, SCN Media Network will enrich collectibles cross-platform communities through the development and launch of new podcasts, video content series, social content, CTV channels, and collector forums featuring other top voices from across the collectibles community.
“Our mission is to provide the community with a centralized, engaging, educational, and entertaining source for everything in the hobby,” Jeremy Aisenberg, HSI co-founder, added. “By uniting these platforms, we are creating an unmatched omni-channel platform for collectors and a premier partner for brands looking to engage with this exploding audience."
About SCN Media Network:
The SCN Media Network is the largest media entity in the sports collectibles industry and the public-facing brand of Hobby Solutions Inc. Its portfolio includes the "Sports Cards Nonsense" podcast and social communities, the "Collectibles on SI" website, the "Collectibles Life" newsletter, creating the hobby’s most engaged community.
About Hobby Solutions Inc.:
Hobby Solutions Inc. (HSI) is a media and technology holding company founded by a team of industry leaders. Its founders include Chris Pirrone, a seasoned executive with an incredible background building sports media properties; Jeremy Aisenberg, who during his 18 years at Octagon launched the agency’s Podcast business, and was instrumental in building the agency’s landmark partnership with TOPPS; and Mike Gioseffi, co-founder of Sports Cards Nonsense, and widely regarded as one of the most influential voices in the industry. HSI is dedicated to building and investing in platforms that serve the modern collector.
For more information, please visit:
Max Puro, Communications Consultant for SCN