2024 Flawless Basketball and Football stars featured on Gem Mint Night

Within the hobby, there are some collectors who specialize and look for high end cards. Typically, this will include sets such as National Treasures and Flawless. Cards from these sets will contain some of the best players of the sport, low print runs, and sometimes even diamonds. This Thursday, November 27th at 9 PM, a gem mint night will be happening that features 2024-25 Flawless Basketball, and 2024 Flawless Football. Ahead of the event, here is what collectors need to know about it, and what all the products have to offer, even without the knowledge of what cards will be featured.

What is Gem Mint Night/The Event

Gem Mint Night is an eBay Live event that features cards that are graded, and considered to be in "Gem Mint" condition. This will typically be a PSA 10, or a BGS 9.5 or higher. Cards with lower grades would not qualify for the moniker, and would not be included. Therefore, this type of event can have the best of the best up for grabs, so collectors should definitely pay attention to when they are occurring. The cards in the event will be up for auction from the online seller, and the winning bid will take the card. While a range of products will be featured on the cards represented, there are usually some standout cards.

2024 Flawless Football Rome Odunze Rookie Patches Silver PSA 10 | eBay

BBQ Breaks is hosting the latest Gem Mint Night, and it will start at 8 PM on November 27th. It is advertised as featuring cards from 2024-25 Flawless Basketball and 2024 Flawless Football. At the time of writing, is is not known what specific cards will be featured, so collectors will have to wait in anticipation. For those interested, the event can be found here once it goes live.

BBQ Breaks Live Event: Thursday, November 27th at 9 PM | eBay Live

Featured Products Overview

2024 Flawless Football contains premium, high end cards that any collector would love to own. Hobby boxes cost thousands of dollars to purchase, so this type of event could actually provide some value to collectors, especially for the team and player collectors in the hobby. The set features Shield Gem Cards, which has the NFL shield filled with diamonds in it. Additionally, autographed rookie patch booklets exist within the product, along with cut autographs, and autographs of Hall of Famers. Again, while it is unknown what cards will be featured in the event, some of the signers in 2024 Flawless Football include: Peyton Manning, Barry Sanders, Brett Favre, Joe Namath, JJ McCarthy, Rome Odunze, and more.

2024 Flawless Football NFL Shield Gems Barry Sanders | Beckett

2024-25 Flawless Basketball takes a similar approach, with a hefty price tag for just one hobby box, and ultra premium cards. With similar autograph and patch subsets, the autograph list is just as loaded, featuring names such as: Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, Trae Young, Anthony Edwards, Derrick Rose, and more. Not to mention, Logoman Autographs are in the product, which is one of the biggest chases in all of the hobby.

2024-25 Flawless Basketball Nikola Jokic Logoman Autograph | Checklist Insider

Flawless Basketball and Football are two of the biggest releases each year, and singles from each of the latest editions of the product will come together for a Gem Mint Night hosted by BBQ Breaks on eBay Live. It will take place on Thursday, November 27th at 9 PM. While it is not known at the time of writing what cards will feature, collectors will know going in that all cards within the products are of a high end nature. Flawless cards graded a PSA 10 carry even more value, as do non-flawless cards in that grade. If time allows, collectors should tune in and see what cards are featured, and depending on the inventory, could even add a card or two to their collection.

