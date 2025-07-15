FS1 Should Skip Hot Take Shows and Invest in Podcasts
1. The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported that FS1 canceled three of its daytime hot take shows on Monday.
This instigated a round of speculation about which personalities the network will hire for new shows.
My question is, why does FS1 have to copy ESPN and automatically fill its programming with hot takes and debates?
Why not be different than ESPN and think outside the box?
No sports fan is going to FS1 to get sports news in the morning. This isn’t going to change. And sports fans certainly don’t go to FS1 when there’s a big breaking news story.
ESPN is still the place we all go to for that. FS1 can’t compete with that. FS1 can’t compete with ESPN when they have the top reporters and newsbreakers, from Adam Schefter to Shams Charania to Brian Windhorst to Pete Thamel and on and on and on.
So, if I’m FS1, I would go in a completely different direction. I would ditch the debate and hot takes and invest in podcasts.
I would make deals with as many podcasts as possible and fill all my hours with those shows. Cable can’t compete with YouTube in this day and age, so they might as well join them.
There are certain podcasts, such as Pardon My Take and New Heights, that get better guests than any show on linear television. FS1 should cut them a check and work out a deal to get TV rights.
In addition to those two shows, there are plenty of other podcasts that would fit this plan. Whether it’s Throwbacks with Matt Leinart and Jerry Ferrara, the Shannon Sharpe podcasts, Club Shay Shay, Nightcap, Bussin’ with the Boys and tons of others. The WWE just started a podcast network. Those shows would be a perfect fit for FS1.
There are so many options, via existing podcasts, that FS1 can fill its programming with. This would make the network different from ESPN, which should be their goal. Trying to emulate ESPN will just be yet another losing battle.
2. This dunk by Pacers rookie Johnny Furphy last night …
Led to this photo…
Which led to SportsCenter anchors totally losing it on Monday night.
3. Since the Giants drafted Jaxson Dart, I always thought it would be nuts for the team to start Russell Wilson over him. Will I let social media make me double down on my stance? Yes.
4. You have to be a Yankees fan to fully appreciate this X post, which came after Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit three home runs in the Home Run Derby, but it’s absolutely perfect.
5. Roman Reigns made his return to the WWE last night after a hiatus, and the Monday Night Raw crowd celebrated with a sing-along.
6. The latest SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast features a conversation with ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky.
Orlovsky talks about signing a new, four-year deal with ESPN after being a free agent for a few months, whether he came close to leaving ESPN, why he decided to stay at ESPN and why calling games is ultimately his main goal.
In addition, Orlovsky explains what an NFL Sunday is like for him, how he watches the slate of games and how he breaks down film.
Orlovsky also discusses why he was “furious” when he lost the Sports Emmy for Best Analyst to Charles Barkley, attending the surprise Taylor Swift performance at Tight End University and his notorious food takes.
Following Orlovsky, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, we discuss the Yankees airing on Amazon Prime, the Savannah Bananas andThe Bear. In addition, we answer listener emails.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 74th birthday to one of the greatest WWE broadcasters of all time, Jesse “The Body” Ventura.
