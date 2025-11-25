Rick Probstein returns to eBay after shutdown of Snype site

In a move that impacts The Hobby, power seller Rick Probstein has officially returned his trading card and memorabilia consignment business to eBay. The move comes after shutting down Snype, which was a similar venture that he launched just a few short weeks earlier. The decision comes after Snype was indefinitely closed on Monday, marking the end of a would-be contender in the collectibles auction space before it really had the chance to take off.

RELATED: Snype auctions stumbles out of the gate, collectibles sales paused

Snype’s downfall began when Snype went offline last week after a plethora of problems and technical issues with its initial auction. As actual and perceived problems became more prevalent with rumors swirling, Probstein temporarily disabled the Snype platform. Probstein took time to announce his path forward. However, after reviewing the extent of the issues, he opted for an indefinite shutdown rather than a prolonged rebuild.

RELATED: Card Market Minute: eBay Earnings Driven By Strong Growth of Sports Card Sales

With that said, Probstein has long been one of eBay’s most recognizable sellers, having been known for offering high-quality sports cards and memorabilia. His brief departure from eBay to build an independent platform generated some curiosity as well as some optimism, but the rapid collapse of Snype is a testament to the technical and operational challenges one faces when they going off on their own to explore new ventures. Ebay has not commented publicly on Probstein's return to their platform.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: