Michael Jordan signed rookie card sells for record $2.7 million

Another Michael Jordan card has set a record. The card, a 1986 Fleer rookie, graded a PSA Mint 9, was also signed by the hall of famer. It was a private sale and ultimately sold for $2.7 million. Goldin carried card and Ken Goldin himself made the announcement on his social media channels.

This 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan SIGNED Rookie Card has sold for $2.7 MILLION in a Private Sale!



This sets the NEW RECORD for the all-time highest price ever paid for a trading card with an aftermarket signature. The card features the beautiful, BOLD Auto of the… — Goldin (@GoldinCo) October 21, 2025

As Goldin states in his video, this just became the single highest in person, or aftermarket, autographed card ever sold. PSA certified the autograph as authentic and gave the thick, bold, blue signature a 10 auto grade.

A 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan rookie card, signed in person and graded a PSA Mint 9 with a 10 auto grade. | PSA | https://tinyurl.com/4c2v9htn

Given that Jordan has had an exclusive autograph deal with Upper Deck, autographs on other cards, like this particular Fleer brand card, have become more desirable.

This record sale follows another one that occurred about two months ago and also involved Jordan. A dual Logoman autographed card of Jordan and Kobe Bryant sold for $12.9 million. That 1-of-1 card was graded a PSA EX-MT 6.

