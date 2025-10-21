Michael Jordan signed rookie card sells for record $2.7 million
Another Michael Jordan card has set a record. The card, a 1986 Fleer rookie, graded a PSA Mint 9, was also signed by the hall of famer. It was a private sale and ultimately sold for $2.7 million. Goldin carried card and Ken Goldin himself made the announcement on his social media channels.
As Goldin states in his video, this just became the single highest in person, or aftermarket, autographed card ever sold. PSA certified the autograph as authentic and gave the thick, bold, blue signature a 10 auto grade.
Given that Jordan has had an exclusive autograph deal with Upper Deck, autographs on other cards, like this particular Fleer brand card, have become more desirable.
This record sale follows another one that occurred about two months ago and also involved Jordan. A dual Logoman autographed card of Jordan and Kobe Bryant sold for $12.9 million. That 1-of-1 card was graded a PSA EX-MT 6.
