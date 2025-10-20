NBA award winners to wear Gold Logoman for "ultra-rare" cards

Topps has greased the wheels of innovation yet again on the eve of the 2025-26 NBA season. Less than 24 hours before the Rockets and Thunder are set to tipoff the NBA season, Topps announced via their social media channels that award winners Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Stephon Castle, and Evan Mobley (winners of MVP, ROY, and DPOY respectively) will get to wear a Gold NBA Logoman patch on their jerseys all season.

RELATED: 2025-26 Topps Basketball to feature rare number variation parallel

BREAKING: Three players will wear a GOLD NBA LOGOMAN this season 🏆



Topps & NBA have partnered on a brand-new Gold NBA Logoman program. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (MVP), Stephon Castle (ROY), and Evan Mobley (DPOY) will be the three Kia Award Winners who wear the Gold Logoman for… pic.twitter.com/XA36tGOfQ7 — Topps (@Topps) October 20, 2025

Topps will then take their game-worn jerseys, according to the post, and use the Gold Logoman patches to create what should be some of the most desirable cards in the hobby. This follows the rookie patch cards created by Topps for baseball, being adopted into their NBA products following the acquisition and start date of Fanatics taking over the licensure.

NBA teams currently have up to five different jerseys in their wardrobe, so while it will be a rare pull, the new Gold Logoman patches will be slightly less rare than the Rookie Debut patch autographed cards, where only one exists per player.

Oct 14, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) drives against Detroit Pistons forward Bobi Klintman (34) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

This season is adding up to be quite the year for the hobby with the NBA. Beginning with getting the license. But also, not only do you have the newly announced Gold Logoman patches, but you'll have rookie patch autographed cards of players like No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg. Not to mention the possibility of 58 other rookie patch autographed cards of the other 2025 draftees, including highly touted Dylan Harper, V. J. Edgecombe, Kon Knueppel, and Ace Baily, rounding out the top five picks of this year's draft.

Apr 13, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) looks to the scoreboard during the second half against the Toronto Raptors at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The very limited information on the new cards does not include the name of the product these Gold Logoman cards will be inserted. With baseball, the Rookie Debut Patch autographed cards have been included in the Topps Chrome Update product each year. More information to follow.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: