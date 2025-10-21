Ohtani Topps Now releases an Opal Chrome ultra-rare parallel

Shohei Ohtani put in what was possibly the greatest single baseball game performance in history, hitting three home runs and pitching to six scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts. Topps honored the memorable performance with a Topps Now card, and the print run passed the threshold for the company to release the ultra-rare, never-released Opal Chrome parallels.

RELATED: NBA award winners to wear Gold Logoman for "ultra-rare" cards

JUST IN: The final print run for Shohei Ohtani’s legendary 3-home run, 10-strikeout trading card was 253,309.



As this card cleared a 250k print run, it will be the first EVER Topps Now card to receive Opal Chrome parallels.



We’ll reveal the design soon. 👀 https://t.co/QoR8hI0oWk — Topps (@Topps) October 20, 2025

The original design dropped on the Topps website and Topps' social media channels on October 18, 2025 and showed the 1-of-1 game used ball autographed relic card, inscribed with his stat line and date of the feat.

The new parallels (unlocked like new levels in a video game depended on print run numbers) just started in 2025. Each Topps Now sales page shows the levels and what they unlock. The tiers to unlock the chrome parallels are 50,000 for Chrome parallels numbered to 99 and 50, 100,000 for Chrome parallels numbered to 25, 10, 5 and a 1-of-1 superfractor, 250,000 for Opal Chrome parallels numbered to 50, 25, and 10 , and finally, with a large print run of 500,000, a 1-of-1 White OpalFractor Chrome parallel will be made available.

The 10 strikeout, three home run performance Topps Now card had a grand total of 253,309 cards purchased. So buyers have the chance to pull Opal Chrome parallels numbered to 50, 25, 10 and five.

It only makes sense that a Shohei Ohtani card would unlock a never-before-seen card like this. He's in-line for his fourth MVP (third straight) and is favored to win his second consecutive World Series. Ohtani is probably the hottest player in the hobby.

2018 Topps Chrome Shohei Ohtani, graded PSA GEM MT 10 | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/yscmr4x5

For example, his 2018 Topps Chrome base card, graded PSA 10, was selling for around $850 in late July, according to Card Ladder. But the latest sale, the day after his epic performance, sold for $2,138.

It's unknown what the new Opal Chrome parallels will look like, but according to the social posts, Topps will be releasing images soon.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: