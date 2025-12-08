Top 6 Tom Brady non-rookie card sales of all time

Tom Brady card market has been absolutely on fire recently, but its not the cards you'd expect. The biggest TB12 card stories over the last few weeks have featured one-of-one non-rookie cards.

In November the hobby community saw the first Kaboom card cross the $500K mark, with the sale of Brady's green Kaboom, which set and held the record for highest selling non-rookie card for a meager 15 days when the news of the 2005 Topps Finest Superfractor stole the crown for highest selling Tom Brady non-rookie card.

To show just how hot the GOAT's non-rookie cards are, I’m recapping his 6 highest-selling cards below, all of which have sold for $200K+ in the last few years.

2014 Panini Flawless Emerald Patches Autograph #92 (/5)

A BGS 9.5 2014 Panini Flawless Emerald Patches Autograph Tom Brady #92 (1/5) | Card Ladder

This one-of-five 2014 autograph patch card stands out thanks to the bold Patriots logo patch and perfectly positioned autograph. The BGS 9.5 copy above sold for $204K on September 26, 2025.

2014 was a marquee year for Brady. Not only did he win his 4th Super Bowl and 3rd Super Bowl MVP, but he also had a fantastic regular season where he threw for 33 touchdowns and over 4,000 yards with a 97.4 passer rating.

THE Super Bowl XLIX Malcolm Butler interception | patspulpit.com

Although Super Bowl XLIX, featuring the Patriots against the Seattle Seahawks, is most known for the Malcolm Butler interception, Brady was the deserving MVP completing 37-of-50 passes for four touchdowns and leading the Patriots in a dramatic 4th quarter comeback that was viewed by over 120 million people.

2014 Topps Chrome Superfractor #62 (1/1)

A BGS 9.5 2014 Topps Chrome Superfractor Tom Brady #62 (1/1) | Card Ladder

This BGS 9.5 one-of-one 2014 Topps Chrome Superfractor card sold for $216K back in December 2021 and is one of two non-Panini card on this list.

It’s a great shot of Brady about to let it fly, but what I like most about the image featured here are the Colts players visible in the background. Although Peyton Manning had already moved on by 2014, the image conjures up great memories of epic showdowns between the two elite quarterbacks.

2016 Panini Prizm Black Finite #2 (1/1)

A BGS 9.5 2016 Panini Prizm Black Finite Tom Brady #2 (1/1) | Card Ladder

The BGS 9.5 one-of-one 2016 Panini Black Prizm card shown above ranks as the third-highest-selling non-rookie, non-autograph Brady card ever. It sold for $240K in February 2022 and the image of TB12 is one of the cleanest solo images you’ll find of the GOAT.

In 2016 Brady surpassed other NFL quarterback legends like Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw with his fifth Super Bowl win and his fourth Super Bowl MVP.

Brady served a 4-game suspension to start the season, but across the 12 games he played he threw for 3,554 yards, 28 touchdowns, and had a passer rating of 112.2. He also only threw 2 interceptions that season, for a 14.0 TD-to-INT rate, the highest in NFL history.

2015 Panini Immaculate Collection Premium Patches NFL Shield Autograph #PP-TB (1/1)

A PSA Authentic 2015 Panini Immaculate Collection Premium Patches NFL Shield Autograph #PP-TB (1/1) | Card Ladder

The stunning card above, a one-of-one 2015 Panini Immaculate Collection Brady autograph NFL shield patch, held the top spot for non-rookie for a little over a year. This was the first non-rookie Brady card to flirt with a half-million dollar sale when it sold for $480K in September, 2024.

It’s a beautiful card with an on-card autograph along with the NFL shield; the NFL’s equivalent of the NBA’s logoman cards. The navy color on this card makes it a near color-match with the Patriots jersey, adding to the eye appeal and value.

A similar card numbered to 5 and with a 3-color patch instead of the NFL shield sold in February 2025 for just shy of $28K, which goes to show just how much of a premium there is for the ultra-rare one-of-one cards featuring the NFL’s greatest quarterback.

2021 Panini Absolute Green Kaboom #K24 (1/1)

A PSA 8 2021 Panini Absolute Tom Brady Green Kaboom #K24 (1/1) | Card Ladder

The record sale of the above 2021 Panini Absolute Green Kaboom caught every collector's attention when it sold for $660K on November 21, 2025. The 2025 Kaboom frenzy ticked up another notch, as this Brady Kaboom outsold the 2nd highest-selling Kaboom across all sports, a PSA 9 Gold Lionel Messi, by nearly $300K.

Kaboom sales have dominated 2025, as all five of the iconic inserts top five sales have happened in the past few months. In addition to legends like Brady and Messi, the other three highest selling Kaboom cards were a LeBron James Gold, a Stephen Curry Gold, and a Caitlin Clark Green.

This Brady Kaboom now stands as the second highest-selling non-rookie Tom Brady card, a title it only held for 15 days. The Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback is the only NFL player with a six-figure Kaboom. The next highest-selling football Kaboom is a one-of-one Jayden Daniels Green rookie Kaboom, which sold for $85K in January, 2025.

2005 Topps Finest Superfractor #105 (1/1)

Tom Brady 2005 Finest Super | https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1327889676045379&set=a.663309335836753

This card, rumored to have been missing for two decades, finally surfaced and in a huge way when it sold for $704,550 on December 7, 2025. The only other non-Panini card on this list, this one-of-one die-cut Superfractor, with its serrated grapefruit spoon-like edges, is the new top dog for non-rookie Brady cards.

The 2005 season was a solid year statistically for the Patriot's quarterback, as he led the league in passing yards with 4,110 while completing 63% of his passes and helping the beat-up Patriots team to a 10-6 record, which was good enough to get them into the postseason.

These incredible non-rookie sales are shedding light on the fact that while rookies are, of course, the hottest options for any player, there are also plenty of fantastic very high value non-rookie cards of top athletes, especially when it comes to iconic inserts and one-of-one Superfractors.

