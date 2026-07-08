Tom Brady and Drake Maye Team Up For First-Ever Dual Auto In Topps Chrome Black Football

What happens when you combine the greatest Patriot of all time and the top Patriot of today on the same card? It really leaves no question that you'd get a pretty spectacular piece.

That's exactly what Topps did for the upcoming Topps Chrome Black Football set, which releases on July 10th, producing a one-of-one card signed by the two New England Patriots quarterbacks.

Maye and Brady's First-Ever Dual Auto Is A 1/1 Grail

2025 Topps Chrome Black Football Drake Maye and Tom Brady 1/1 Dual Auto | Topps

Both Tom Brady's and Drake Maye's autographs command premiums within sports card communities, so it's really not a long shot to say that this card would easily stay around the five-or six-figure range.

X user @drakemayeloverr, who's a diehard fan of Maye as his username would suggest, even jokingly remarked that he'd let whoever finds the card name his firstborn child in exchange for it.

Will trade the naming rights of my first born child to whoever finds this card https://t.co/6XCoLjv5PG — Drake Maye Lover (@drakemayeloverr) July 6, 2026

The 1/1 card isn't the only time that Maye and Brady will join forces in 2025 Topps Chrome Black Football, as they'll have similar dual auto cards from the Pitch Black Pairings insert line.

More Dual Autographs Coming With Pitch Black Pairings

2025 Topps Chrome Black Football Pitch Black Pairings Dual Auto Caleb Williams and Luther Burden III /30 | Topps

Brady and Maye won't be the only pair of stars to feature in dual autograph cards in the upcoming set, as the Pitch Black Pairings insert line has 17 pairs in total across multiple teams and players of every era.

Caleb Williams and Luther Burden III, as pictured above, make up one of the pairings for the Chicago Bears, while more legends such as Peyton Manning and Ray Lewis will be featured on their respective teams in the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens.

Top Rookies Feature In The Rookie Autograph Line

2025 Topps Chrome Black Football Jaxson Dart Auto RC /10 | Topps

The best rookies from the 2025 class will all receive a spot in the Topps Chrome Black Football Rookie Autographs insert line.

OROY and DROY awardees Tetairoa McMillan and Carson Schwesinger will definitely be among the rookies to chase here alongside other big names like Jaxson Dart and Cam Ward.

More Information About 2025 Topps Chrome Black Football

2025 Topps Chrome Black Football Hobby Box | Topps

The 2025 Topps Chrome Black Football set will release on July 10, 2026, at 12 PM EST. Hobby Boxes will cost $329.99 and will be available on the official Topps website. There will be a 150-card base set, with 50 being rookie cards, and multiple insert lines featuring players from every generation.

Each box will contain only two packs, each with six cards. Plus, an additional guaranteed encased autograph for a total of 13 cards. Two parallels are also guaranteed per Hobby Box.