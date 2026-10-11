From the Diamond to the Hobby: Mike Trout Introduces Gen One Collect

Mike Trout has been one of the biggest names in the sports card hobby for well over a decade, but his connection to collecting goes beyond the cards with his name on them. His interest started as a kid, visiting flea markets with his parents and collecting everything from Pokémon to baseball cards. While collecting eventually took a back seat as his baseball career took off, he returned to the hobby during COVID and developed a particular interest in Bowman prospects.

Now, he's taking that interest a step further. With the introduction of Generation One Collect (Gen One), he's entering the business side of the hobby, bringing his passion for collecting into a new venture of his own.

Introducing Gen One Collect

Gen One is a new sports collectibles company that will initially focus on live card breaking, with plans to expand into original content and other experiences involving athletes and collectors. The goal, according to Mark DeVita, Operations Manager for The Trout Group, is to bring together live breaks, premium content, and athlete involvement to create a more connected experience for collectors.

Courtesy of Gen One Collect

The idea behind Gen One has been in the works for a couple of years. According to DeVita, discussions began back in 2024, when Trout started encouraging those around him to find a way into the collectibles industry. Having spent plenty of time participating in card breaks and interacting with other collectors, he saw an opportunity to build something of his own with the right people involved. One of those people was Eric Mandelkern, a fellow Bowman enthusiast, who joined the vision as Co-Founder and CEO of Gen One.

“I’d go into some breaks, some chats, and I’m just telling myself, man, this could be something really special if we get the right people in this thing,” Trout explained. “I’ve been pushing for it, and I think having the right people involved is the big thing for me.”

Swung by @DNAcardshop for @Topps Rip Night where Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) was ripping packs and trading cards with fans.



He also made one young fan’s night/week/month/year. pic.twitter.com/V0GLrvdz6C — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) February 23, 2025

Inspiring the Next Generation

While Trout's passion for collecting helped get Gen One off the ground, he's also building a more personal side. When I asked him whether he prefers his 2009 Bowman Chrome prospect card or his iconic 2011 Topps Update rookie, Mike picked the Bowman 1st, partly because it's a card you don't see nearly as often, but also because it gave him one of his favorite memories in the hobby when he and his son Beckham pulled it together, with Trout recalling how it came from the first pack in the box. It's moments like that, shared with family and friends, that he hopes to bring to other collectors through Gen One.

“I had the opportunity to visit a couple of card shops during spring, and seeing the reactions of little kids with their parents and siblings when they pull a big card, there’s nothing better,” Trout said.

That emphasis on introducing younger collectors to the hobby is also reflected in Gen One's launch plans. As part of the company's introduction, an event called “The First Rip” is being held in conjunction with Trout's youth baseball camp, giving kids the opportunity to open packs of Topps baseball cards. It was important to the Gen One team to make the company's introduction something that kids could experience firsthand, rather than limiting it to an online launch.

Taking an Active Role

As for his own involvement with the company, Mike is excited about the opportunity to join live breaks, interact with collectors in chat rooms, and share the excitement of pulling big cards. As someone who's participated in plenty of breaks himself, he's looking forward to connecting with collectors from a different perspective.

“It's brand new, but this is something I enjoy, so I'm trying to be heavily involved, as much as I can,” Trout said.

DeVita also pointed to Mike's position in the hobby as something that sets Gen One apart. As both a longtime MLB star whose cards are highly sought after and a collector who regularly participates in the hobby himself, he understands the experience from both sides. It's a combination that gives Gen One a unique perspective as it begins building its place in the industry.