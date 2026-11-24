

Nine games this season, Joe Burrow is doing the one thing that has eluded him for most of the last three seasons: staying on the field and making the Cincinnati Bengals a serious contender for a Super Bowl.

After a Week 10’s demolition of division rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Bengals are now alone at the top of the AFC North with a 7-2 record.



The Bengals are off to their best start since 2015 and riding a 5 game winning streak, and Joe Burrow is the reason.

A Quarterback with Something to Prove

The last two seasons have been frustrating for collectors and investors who counted on Joe Burrow.



Last season, turf toe cost Burrow nine games, and Cincinnati only managed to win one game in that stretch. It was the third time in six years that injuries wiped out a big chunk of his regular season. He finished strong once he returned, but the question for the hobby going into 2026 was simple:

Could Burrow staty helathy enough to give the Bengals a full year?

So far, the answer is yes,



Although there was a scare this season when Burrow carried a back issue early in the season, and was listed questionable at one point before playing through it.

Over the past year, Burrow's National Treasures RPAs fell 33% to 57% and his Card Ladder index dropped 31%, while his most-traded base rookies gained 32% to 117%. | Data: Card Ladder Pro

The MVP Case for Burrow

Nov 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws downfield during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no doubt that Joe Burrow is a top contender for the MVP. The argument is built on three important factors thus far:

Volume and Efficiency. He has three 400-yard games in nine weeks, plus 16-touchdowns through a four-game stretch.

Winning. The 2024 version of Burrow put up huge numbers but he would go on to lose many of those games. This version is winning games.

Clean Pockets and a Full Arsenal. With Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and a healthier line, the offense is built to let him pick defenses apart.

Burrow himself isn't celebrating these accomplishments quite yet. After the Steelers game, his message was that the team isn't satisfied and that nothing has been achieved yet.



An MVP wouldn't lift every Burrow card but it would provide various opportunities for both collectors and investors.

Burrow Base Rookie Cards

His base rookies have already climbed with this season: Prizm PSA 10s are up 92% and Donruss PSA 10s 117%, and their PSA 10 populations of 6,000–8,000 cap how much higher they can go.

The real upside is at the top, where National Treasures RPAs (rookie patch autos) are still 33–57% below last year. An MVP gives high-end buyers a reason to pay up again.

Joe Burrow's Card Ladder index peaked at 351 on Nov. 23, 2025 and bottomed at 237 on Nov. 7, 2026. Three days did the damage: Aug. 23 (-9.6%), Oct. 8 (-8.2%) and Oct. 26 (-6.6%). Outside those days, the index rose about 1.6% from Aug. 16 to Nov. 22. | Data: Card Ladder Pro

Burrow's Five Most-Traded cards

Using Card Ladder to analyze Joe Burrow's Index and we see that it is actually down about 31% over the past year.



The cards that collectors actually buy/sell/trade tell a significantly different story.



Between Nov 23, 2025 and Nov 23, 2026, Card Ladder recorded 1,574 sales of his five most-traded cards, and all five are worth more today than a year ago. And get this, none are a patch auto or a numbered parallel.



They are all base rookies from the 2020 season.

1. 2020 Burrow Prizm #307 Base, PSA 10: 619 sales

This is Burrow's most-traded card by a wide margin, at about 1.7 sales per day. It also accounts for nearly 40% of the top five's volume.

This card went from $85 to $163.60 (+92%) over the past year and averaged $100.60 per sale.



With a PSA 10 population of 7,820, it isn't rare, it's liquid, and right now that's the card's appeal.

A PSA-graded 2020 Panini Prizm #307 Joe Burrow rookie card, his most-traded card on the market over the past year. | PSA

2. 2020 Donruss #301 Rated Burrow Rookie, PSA 10: 328 sales

This had the biggest price gain among the graded cards in the top five: $46 to $100 (+117%). Collectors who couldn't afford the Prizm PSA 10 went here, and the price followed as demand increased.



This one has a PSA 10 population: 6,367.

A PSA-graded 2020 Donruss #301 Joe Burrow Rated Rookie card, the biggest price gainer among his five most-traded cards over the past year. | PSA

3. 2020 Burrow Prizm #307 Base, PSA 9: 302 sales

Here's the grading story in one card. The PSA 9 population (8,049) is slightly larger than the PSA 10 population, yet a 10 sells for about 3.9x a 9 ($163.60 vs. $41.57).



The 9 rose too, by 32%, but buyers are clearly paying for the gem grade.

4. 2020 Prizm #307 Base, Raw: 184 sales

While the graded version is number one, the raw copies doubled, from $11.67 to $23.75 (+103%). Part of that demand comes from people buying to submit for grading, but with value PSA submissions being shut down for months now this could be dangerous.

5. 2020 Mosaic #201 Base, Raw: 141 sales

This is the cheapest way into a Burrow rookie as it averages $2.82 per sale and has risen from $0.99 to $3.25. The +228% looks dramatic, but in dollars it's pocket change.



It shows how broad the demand is for Burrow, people are buying at every price point.

A raw 2020 Panini Mosaic #201 Joe Burrow rookie card, the cheapest way into a Burrow rookie at under $4. | eBay

The Takeaway: Most Burrow Cards Are Holding and Increasing in Value

The index is falling because a few high-end National Treasures RPAs (rookie patch autos) were repriced at much lower numbers.

Everyday collector cards went the other way and if you only look at the index you’d think the market gave up on Joe Burrow.





Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after running in a touchdown in the second quarter of the NFL International Week 9 game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. The Bengals won the international matchup, 34-17. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sales volume shows the opposite with buyers spending heavily on his base rookies.