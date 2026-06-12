Miley Cyrus Signed Limited-Edition Hannah Montana Trading Cards

Miley Cyrus was one of the biggest and brightest stars of The Disney Channel, and now that stardom is going to be immortalized in 2026 Topps Chrome Disney in card form. Everyone remembers when Cyrus came in like a wrecking ball in the music scene, but before that, she was starring as Hannah Montana in the show.

Now, she's back from just being Miley, and now she'll have her first licensed autographs as Hannah Montana in the 2026 Topps Chrome Disney set. She joins Lewis Hamilton (from Cars 2) and other stars debuting their first autograph in a Disney product!

Miley Cyrus Autograph Sales

While these 2026 Topps Chrome autographs won't be her first licensed cards, they will be her first licensed autographs on a card.

Miley Cyrus Autograph Sales | eBay

Looking at recent sales of her autographs on photos and funko pops gives us a decent baseline for where collectors can expect to pay for a higher-numbered card.

Previous Miley Cyrus/Hannah Montana Cards and Stickers

In 2008, Topps had stickers and cards for Hannah Montana.

Miley Cyrus Rookie Card | Card Ladder

The Disney Hannah Montana cards would technically be her "rookie" card if celebrities had them, but in this case, we will go with the first card for Cyrus and Hannah Montana. This PSA 9 sold for $199.99 back in 2025.

There was also a 2008 Topps sticker set for Hannah Montana as well.

Hannah Montana Sticker | Card Ladder

Unsurprisingly, the stickers haven't carried the same weight with collectors over the years. This PSA 10 foil sticker sold for $151 and most of the other stickers sell between $60-$125. Including another sale of the same sticker that sold for $125 a few weeks before the $151 sale. Not a bad flip!

Miley Cyrus and Disney Channel Autos in 2026 Topps Chrome Disney

2026 Topps Chrome Disney Channel Autos | Beckett

Miley Cyrus is joined by Alyson Stoner, Demi Lovato, Raven Symone, Vanessa Hudgens on the five-card checklist for the Disney Channel autograph list. The autographs, numbered from /99 down to 1/1's, will be one of the major chases in 2026 Topps Chrome Disney.

The Disney Channel Throwback autographs will be some of the top chases alongside the Disney Princess Autographs and the Cars Authentic Autographs, featuring Owen Wilson and Lewis Hamilton. The product will also feature Mickey & Friends in MLB jerseys.

Topps announced the release date of 2026 Topps Chrome Disney for June 17th, 2026, with pre-sale in May. The drop will go live at 11 am ET on June 17th for the product.