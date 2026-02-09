Four Artists Who Should Perform the Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show After Bad Bunny’s Banger

Talk about a tough act to follow.

Bad Bunny commanded America’s full attention with his historic Super Bowl LX halftime show performance Sunday night, as he rightfully should have.

The six-time Grammy-winning rapper used his platform to preach love and unity during the nation’s divisive times and put together an instantly iconic performance complete with star-studded cameos, inventive visual storytelling, powerful cultural moments and—most importantly—good vibes. Bad Bunny’s joyous love letter to Puerto Rico feels nearly impossible to top, given the creative production and set design (did you see the plant people?!) But if anyone had to follow him, these four superstars just might be able to put on an equally entertaining show.

Here are four artists we want to see perform the Super Bowl halftime show in 2027.

Dua Lipa

British-Albanian pop sensation Dua Lipa may be one of the most popular artists found on pregame playlists (the social drinking kind, that is). Now, the big game could be calling.

Dua Lipa’s songs may not be as lyrically focused as the other artists on this list, but you can’t deny she’s got swagger. Her catchy and easy-to-dance-to tunes naturally lend themselves to a Super Bowl halftime show set, and she’s got some underrated deep cuts in her discography, too. One needs only to look at her incidental influence on English Premier League giant Liverpool FC, which adopted her song “One Kiss” as their unofficial anthem during their trophy chases in years prior. Dua Lipa’s mutually beneficial relationship with big-time sporting events just makes sense.

One kiss is all it takes 😘🏆 pic.twitter.com/hPRAvP8OZJ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 28, 2022

Best Super Bowl-worthy jams: “Break My Heart,” “Levitating,” “Don’t Start Now,” “Physical,” “One Kiss,” “New Rules”

Sleeper pick: “Homesick”

Ideal guest performer: Megan Thee Stallion

Paramore

Shh... Did you hear that? The collective sigh of fear, anxiety and dread over today’s socio-political landscape? When the world feels like it’s on fire, sometimes the best cure is to lock the doors and turn up the emo music.

The older generation got their Super Bowl with a legendary all-star grouping of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, and others, and it’s high time the punk rockers got theirs. Paramore boasts some of the boppiest, angst-iest and head-bangiest (don’t come for us, Merriam Webster) existential tunes of the last two decades, and seeing Hayley Williams let out her guttural rage at the country’s biggest sporting spectacle might just save humanity. No one has their finger on the pulse of millennial malaise more than Paramore does, even if they haven’t released new music in a couple years.

Best Super Bowl-worthy jams: “Still Into You,” “Ain’t It Fun,” “Monster,” “Misery Business,” “crushcrushcrush,” “That’s What You Get”

in honour of MGK butchering misery business (again), here’s paramore performing it how it’s supposed to be performed pic.twitter.com/ZNNzvCnWtA — jen (@YELYAHG00N) March 20, 2022

Sleeper pick: “Brick by Boring Brick”

Ideal guest performer: Fall Out Boy, and they would probably join Paramore as headliners. You could throw in a combo of blink-182 and Green Day as well—make it a party, why not?

Taylor Swift

Let’s get one thing straight: Taylor doesn’t need the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl needs her.

No modern artist has more generational mainstream appeal than this 36-year-old force of a woman. If Bad Bunny was the NFL’s controversial pick of the decade, Swift is the most obvious one staring them right in the face for the last several years.

Over one billion in revenue generated for the league. Hundreds of thousands of new football fans gained. Countless rabbit-hole Reddit threads, X fan groups and internet sub-communities dedicated to the fated crossover of one blonde-haired superstar’s cult-ish following and a nerdy—dare we say “bro-ey”—sports fandom. Swift’s far-reaching effect on the NFL has become a well-documented cultural phenomenon that, at some point, the league should no longer ignore. Book her. And if she says she has to think about it, beg her.

Best Super Bowl-worthy jams: Anything from 1989. “The Fate of Ophelia,” “Cruel Summer,” “...Ready For It?,” “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “You Belong With Me”

here’s the full eras tour intro so everyone can feel something again pic.twitter.com/E6PmM3jZ1G — daily taylor swift (@swifferpics) January 19, 2025

Sleeper pick: “Haunted.” As someone who desperately wanted to hear this live at the Eras Tour, this one’s personal.

Ideal guest performer: None, but if so make it a little bit country with Shania Twain.

Miley Cyrus

Is there any other singular superstar artist that captures both the millennial and Gen-Z spirit quite like Miley Cyrus? (Truly the best of both worlds). The established rock bands of the 90s and 2000s had their heyday in past Super Bowls. In 2027, it’s time for one of the most versatile, vocally talented and veritably iconic rockstars of my generation to take center stage.

Cyrus’s discography powers through different genres in the same way she herself has traveled through different eras, from her early teenage recordings on The Time of Our Lives to rebellious shaved-head Miley in her Bangerz days to her bittersweet love letter to L.A. in Endless Summer Vacation (did we mention the Super Bowl is going to be at SoFi Stadium?) Far removed from her Hannah Montana days, Cyrus has matured into a show-stopping performer capable of entertaining millions with her soulful ballads and irresistible bangers alike.

What started with a dream and cardigan can end with a potentially record-smashing 15-minute concert for the ages. Coming from a Swiftie, Cyrus is the best overall pick for next year’s Super Bowl halftime show. If she wants the honor, it should be hers.

Best Super Bowl-worthy jams: “Flowers,” “Zombie (cover),” “Wrecking Ball,” “We Can’t Stop,” “Party in the U.S.A.,” “The Climb”

Sleeper pick: “Slide Away”

Ideal guest performer: Dolly Parton

Honorable mentions: The Killers, Harry Styles, Ariana Grande

