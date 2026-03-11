Monkey D. Luffy Card Prices Surge 215% as One Piece Demand Explodes

If you take a look at the February 2026 card grade submission report and scroll down to see the top TCG card submissions, one of the cards sticks out. The top TCG card submissions are a sea of Pokémon cards but then in the No. 3 spot is a single One Piece card. That card features Monkey D. Luffy, the treasure hunting pirate.

A PSA 10 One Piece Monkey D Luffy College Basketball US Voyage #55 | Card Ladder

Luffy is the main character of One Piece, both in the Netflix series and the franchise’s trading card game (TCG). Season Two on Netflix recently started March 10, and the demand for the cards has been insatiable.

According to Card Ladder, the price of Luffy cards is up 215% year over year. One Piece even has an NCAA basketball tie-in, and those cards have sold for as much as $1,800.

2023 One Piece Tournament Promo card /700

2023 One Piece Promos Monkey D. Luffy Top Prize (/700) #001 | Card Ladder

The 2023 promotional card above, serial numbered to only 700, is the third highest selling Monkey D. Luffy card of all time. The serial number can be seen in the top left, and these cards were only given out for prizes at very large online or in-person tournaments.

Similar PSA 10 copies of the above have come up for sale four times so far in 2026, with all four sales clearing $45K. The highest sale was the one seen above, that sold for $59.1K on February 5, 2026.

2025 Carrying On His Will Red Magna Art

A BGS 10 2025 One Piece Carrying On His Will Red Magna Art Monkey D. Luffy | Card Ladder

The 2025 Carrying On His Will Red Magna Art card, seen above, holds the No. 2 and No. 3 spots for highest selling MDL card. In November 2025 a PSA 10 copy sold for $99.7K and just over two months later a BGS 10 sold for $104.4K on February 2, 2026.

2024 One Piece Tournament Promo Gold (English)

2024 Monkey D. Luffy One Piece Tournament Promo Gold (English) | Card Ladder

The never-released English version of the 2024 Monkey D. Luffy One Piece Tournament Promos OP05-119 2023 Championship World Finals Gold card, graded CGC Pristine 10, set the record for the highest selling One Piece card in December when it sold for $315,600. The English Gold version sold for substantially more than the similar CGC 10 Japanese Bronze version, which sold for $72,263 on January 1, 2026.

If the One Piece momentum continues, Monkey D. Luffy and other character cards may soon pose a serious threat to Pokémon’s long-standing dominance in the TCG market.