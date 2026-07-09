The Most Iconic Topps Football Cards of the 1960's (Part III)

The final years of the 1960's saw iconic card designs and key rookie cards within Topps Football sets. As with the prior years that were covered in this mini-series, certain cards stand out more than others and would make a great part of anyone's collection. While the cards featured below might not be the biggest names within the sport, they were standout players of their era and do deserve the attention of the hobby.

Here is a look at the final four cards that best represent the 1960's Topps Football sets.

1967 Topps Football Wahoo McDaniel Rookie Card

The 1967 design is quite representative of the era, with the team name written in a somewhat psychedelic font on the front of the card. The player information is in standard format; however, an oval surrounds the player's image. This set is not well known for its rookies, but there is one that does hold some value: Wahoo McDaniel. McDaniel is best known as a professional wrestler, and even did both at the same time.

1967 Topps Football Wahoo McDaniel Rookie Card | eBay

Depending on condition, ungraded copies of his rookie can sell for up to $35.

1968 Topps Football Bob Griese Rookie Card

The 1968 release features a key rookie card of a Hall of Fame Quarterback: Bob Griese. Griese is best known for commanding the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins, even though he missed part of the season due to injury. Griese had a very respectable NFL career, retiring with two Super Bowl rings, and just over 25,000 passing yards.

1968 Topps Football Bob Griese Rookie Card PSA 9 | eBay

His rookie does have interest in the hobby today - a PSA 9 sold recently for $3,307.

1969 Topps Football Brian Piccolo Rookie Card

The 1969 Topps Football set has two major rookie cards. The first belongs to a player whose career was cut short - Brian Piccolo. The card itself does misspell his name, and his story became well known in a TV movie called Brian's Song. Piccolo was diagnosed with cancer early in his career, during which he spent time blocking the way for Gale Sayers.

1969 Topps Football Brian Piccolo Rookie Card PSA 8 | eBay

Piccolo's rookie sells well in high grade, with a recent sale coming in at $350.

1969 Topps Football Larry Csonka Rookie Card

The last card on the list is Larry Csonka's rookie card. Csonka was part of the iconic 1972 Miami Dolphins' undefeated team, but also became well known for being a tough running back. His career stats are also nothing to be ashamed of, as he finished his career with 64 touchdowns and eight Pro Bowl nods. As one of the standout players of his time, his hobby value does translate to today.

1969 Topps Football Larry Csonka Rookie Card PSA 8 | eBay

Recently, a PSA 8 copy of Csonka's rookie sold for $546.

Nov 19, 1972; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Miami Dolphins running back Larry Csonka (39) runs the ball against the New York Jets at the Orange Bowl during the 1972 undefeated season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 1960s contain no shortage of iconic Topps Football cards. Whether it is a Hall of Fame rookie card or a high-eye-appeal card, collectors can very easily head to a card show and obtain some of these for their collections. While high-grade copies can get expensive, owning a piece of hobby history can be priceless.