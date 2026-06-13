The Most Iconic Topps Football Cards of the 1960's (Part 1)

The 1960's in the hobby was a time when collecting was still in its infancy, and kids would go to the local store and pick up a pack of cards just for the bubble gum. Due to this, many cards from this decade did not survive, or are not in great condition. Nonetheless, some of the most iconic cards of key players were released in Topps Football sets during this decade, and should be looked back upon as a key time of hobby history.

Dec. 22, 1973; Bloomington, MN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton (10) in action against the Washington Redskins | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

This three-part series will take a look at the most iconic cards from the Topps Football sets of the decade, starting with the years 1960 to 1963.

1960 Topps Football Jim Brown Card

First up on the list is the 1960 set. The 1960 set did not have many big-name rookies, but it did have some star power. It should be noted that these sets were released prior to the AFL/NFL merger - the Super Bowl did not exist yet. Perhaps the top card of the 1960 set is of Jim Brown, who set countless records during his playing days. At the time of his retirement, Brown rushed for 12,312 yards across nine seasons.

1960 Topps Football Jim Brown SGC 4 | eBay



His 1960 Topps Football card sells in an SGC 4 for around $118. Higher grade copies will get expensive, as no PSA 10s exist.

1962 Topps Football Mike Ditka Rookie Card

The 1962 Topps Football set is notoriously condition-sensitive due to its black borders, similar to the 1971 Topps Baseball set. Interestingly enough, there are two major rookie cards in the set that make this list. The first is of Mike Ditka, who may be better known as a coach, but had a very respectable playing career with the Cowboys and Bears. Ditka made five Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl in his 11 seasons, while also catching 43 Touchdowns.

1962 Topps Football Mike Ditka Rookie Card PSA 4.5 | eBay

A PSA 4.5 Mike Ditka card sold recently for $338. Looking at the PSA pop report, there are only 4 9s, and no 10s. Therefore, high-grade copies will get expensive.

1962 Topps Football Fran Tarkenton Rookie Card

Fran Tarkenton's rookie card also comes out of the 1962 set, and he is a name that might be forgotten by modern hobbyists. Tarkenton was the quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings for part of the 1960's and 1970's, appearing in three Super Bowls but losing each one. He would win an NFL MVP in 1975 and would go on to make the Hall of Fame.

1962 Topps Football Fran Tarkenton Rookie Card PSA 5 | eBay



A PSA 5 sold recently for $679. Like Ditka's rookie, the pop report is very telling - only six PSA 9s exist, and no PSA 10s.

1963 Topps Football Ray Nitschke Rookie Card

The 1963 set is a bit of a return to normalcy for collectors, as there are no black borders that are condition-sensitive. However, the borders are colored, making some cards in the set tough to get in top condition. An example of this is the rookie card of Ray Nitschke, who was a great linebacker for the Green Bay Packers. While he may not be a household name to many, his card still sells in ungraded condition for between $30 and $70, depending on condition.

1963 Topps Football Ray Nitschke Rookie Card | eBay

The 1960's brought some tough vintage sets to assemble in the football hobby. Some iconic rookie cards are located in the Topps Football sets from the first part of the decade, and the remainder of it will only continue that trend. The four cards included here would be great additions to one's collection, especially in great shape.