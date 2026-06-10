2026 Topps Series 2 Baseball To Include Iconic Redemption Buyback Cards

2026 marks the 75th anniversary of Topps Baseball cards, and to help celebrate, rare buyback card redemptions are being inserted into packs of 2026 Topps Series 2 Baseball. This continues an event that started with Series 1, but this time the cards are different, but equally as iconic. Names such as Jackie Robinson and Mickey Mantle will have redemption buyback cards that can be pulled, along with key hobby chases such as Ken Griffey Jr. All of the cards will be graded, but the grade is not specified on the redemption.

Here is a look at some (but not all) of the iconic cards that can be pulled from the product.

Hall of Fame Vintage Cards Make Up A Portion of Included Buyback Cards

While every single card included is iconic in its own right, there are a few that stand out, starting with a few Hall of Famers.





Hank Aaron



The 1954 Topps Hank Aaron Rookie Card is included on the list. Aaron is best known for setting the all-time home run record with 715 HRs, which was later broken by Barry Bonds. Aaron's rookie is condition-sensitive due to the card's colors and size.



The card features a full profile of Aaron, and high-grade copies will sell for good money. While it is not known what grade the redemption will be, any collector would love to have this card in their collection.





1954 Topps Baseball Hank Aaron RC PSA 5 | eBay

Mickey Mantle

Who doesn't want a Mickey Mantle card in their collection? Mantle's 1956 card can be pulled from 2026 Topps Series 2. This release includes both an action shot of Mantle and a headshot. While it may not be the 1952 Mantle, any vintage Mickey Mantle card has traction in the hobby.

1956 Topps Baseball Mickey Mantle PSA 2 | eBay

Roberto Clemente

Roberto Clemente's Rookie Card is a grail card for many, and one lucky collector will be able to pull the coveted redemption for it. Clemente was a standout star for the Pittsburgh Pirates and is still well respected in the hobby today.



A PSA 5 of this card sold recently for $5,927, showing that hobbyist interest remains years after Clemente's untimely passing.

1955 Topps Baseball Roberto Clemente RC PSA 5 | eBay

Recent Baseball and Hobby Stars Are Also Featured On The Checklist

Ken Griffey Jr.



Ken Griffey Jr. is one of the biggest names in the hobby when it comes to collectability, and his rookie card appears in the 1989 Topps Traded set. Like the other cards featured here, it can be redeemed.



While this may not be the most expensive card throughout the whole checklist, it is a rookie card of a hobby phenomenon.

1989 Topps Trade Baseball Ken Griffey Jr RC PSA 10 | eBay

Derek Jeter

Derek Jeter finds his way into the buyback redemption checklist with his 1993 rookie card as well. Jeter's rookie card is iconic because its background resembles a baseball field, with the words "1992 Draft Pick" written above him.



It is a hard card to miss out in the wild, and is a key part of Topps history.

1993 Topps Baseball Derek Jeter RC PSA 8 | eBay

Clayton Kershaw

One of the newer cards featured in the buyback redemption program comes from the 2008 Topps Update and Highlights set. The card is a Clayton Kershaw Rookie, which has risen in value since his retirement.



What might seem like a common card to many can sell in PSA 9 condition for between $175-$200.

2008 Topps Updates and Highlights Baseball Clayton Kershaw RC PSA 9 | eBay

Any collector would be thrilled to add any of these cards to their collection. With Topps including these as buyback redemptions in the 2026 Topps Series 2, collectors will have the chance to add these cards in graded form. While they might be tough pulls, they do represent Topps' history well.