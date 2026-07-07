The National Sports Collectors Convention To Contain New International Pavilion

The National Sports Collectors Convention is one of the marquee sports card shows each year, and it continues to grow in size and popularity. On top of the number of dealers and autograph guests, this year's show just got a brand new addition. For the first time, the National will contain an international pavilion that will bring more sports onto the show floor for hobbyists to collect. Collecting is an international hobby, and The National is embracing this fact.

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Here is what collectors need to know about the latest addition to the show.

Details About the New International Pavilion

The International Pavilion will be located in Hall G of the convention center. For those not already aware, the show will be taking place from July 29th to August 2nd. Key dealers from the UK, Germany, Croatia, Hungary, China, Hong Kong, France, and Italy will all be present in the pavilion with a focus on soccer, F1, and more. Many of these dealers will be attending The National for the first time, making it memorable for both sellers and buyers.

National Sports Collectors Convention Floor | nsccshow.com

JBJ Promotions, who manage the show, commented that "Our hobby isn't just growing in the United States - it's witnessing a global boom. These are a collection of some of the best dealers in Europe, the UK, and Asia, and we are thrilled to have them aboard as we continue to expand Hall G and the show as a whole."

The Impact of the Addition On the Show and Hobby

The International Pavilion looks to have a significant impact on the show and the hobby. Within the show, it will allow for greater representation of sports among the dealers present. In prior years, there may not have been a ton of Soccer or F1 cards - now, collectors of those sports will have more variety to choose from. This could also open up an avenue for collectors to explore these sports in more detail. If a collector is not super familiar with the soccer hobby, talking to one of these dealers might allow them to gain some knowledge about it.

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The addition of the pavilion also speaks to the strength of the show. Last year's National had a 30% larger footprint with 650,000 square feet, including an upstairs area with more vendors. This year's event builds on this by adding 150 more dealer tables in Hall G, which is located upstairs. Dealer tables will also be added on the main floor, along with an enhanced Mike Berkus Memorial Stage, new corporate activation areas, and some new additions that have yet to be announced.

Collectors are counting down to this year's National, and the addition of an International Pavilion will only add to the excitement. With more sports being added to the show floor in higher quantity, collectors will have no shortage of inventory to search through. The National will occur July 29th through August 2nd, and collectors can purchase tickets on their website now.