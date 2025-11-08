The 3 most expensive Ronaldo soccer cards

What is it to be iconic in the sports world? In the United States, soccer has come a long way but there's still a lot of room to grow. Despite that, any sports fan (as well as many who don't follow sports) in the States will be able to tell you who Ronaldo is. They will instantly recognize him from any photo. You'll be looking for a long time to find any public personality with more Instagram followers than him - he's currently at a mind-boggling 667 million. He's had a legendary career that is slowly winding down - most are expecting him to retire after the World Cup next summer. His cards are a hot commodity globally - let's take a look at the 3 most expensive.

PANINI MEGA CRAQUES 2003 RONALDO

2003 Ronaldo Panini Mega Craques | CardLadder

Considered by most to be the undisputed rookie card of Ronaldo, the 2003 Panini Mega Craques is in a league of its own. The card shows a young Ronaldo at the very beginning of his career, playing for Sporting Club de Portugal. Its value has steadily increased over the last several years and last sold for $219,600 in gem-mint condition. There's every indication that like most "Goats", the value will continue to rise over the next decades.

PANINI FUTEBOL 2002 RONALDO

2002 Ronaldo Panini Futebol | CardLadder

The 2002 Panini Futebol release could be seen as just a simple sticker, but looks can be deceiving. This sticker is one of the most valuable and important in the soccer card space. It last sold for $76,980 in pristine condition. The photo is not as cool as the Panini Mega Craques rookie - it captures a rather glum looking Ronaldo, but it's an important early release for him and the pricing reflects that.

UPPER DECK SP AUTHENTIC MANCHESTER UNITED GOLD 2004 RONALDO

2004 Ronaldo SP Authentic | CardLadder

Upper Deck joined the premium space in the soccer card category back in 2004 with their Manchester United product. There are 3 separate base cards of Ronaldo included in the release, but this one, showing CR7 controlling the ball, has become very popular. The gold parallel shown here sold last for $30,000 in gem-mint condition.

