New Record for a Public Sale of a LeBron James Card

LeBron James and his card market need no introduction. However, the market will need an update after a new record public sale took place at Goldin Auctions during the Goldin 100. While this isn't a new all-time top sale for James, it is the top public sale of one os his cards.

It's unsurprising that many of these monster sales are done in private deals. We don't always get the details publicly, but we've all heard about closed-door deals. However, from time to time, details will be made public. We've even seen Fanatics move into more of a brokerage role on some bigger deals in the last month or so.

The Old Record for a Pubilc Sale of a LeBron James Card

LeBron James RPA /99 | Card Ladder

The previous record holder for the top public sale of a LeBron James card was his 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite RPA /99, in a BGS 8.5, which sold at Goldin for $2.46 million on October 25, 2021. Most of LeBron James' previous top public sales were also variations of this Exquisite Collection RPA.

The New Record Holder for a Public Sale of a LeBron James Card

LeBron James RPA /23 | Card Ladder

Unsurprisingly, a 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection RPA /23 takes the new top spot; this one is a BGS 9.5 and sold for $2,928,000. This one also sold at Goldin Auctions on June 28, 2026, as part of the Goldin 100 Summer Auction.

There was a lot of promotion behind this one, but it has fallen behind the private sales of similar /23 RPA's. Previously, the /23 had sold for $4.25 million in a PSA 9/Auto 10 in August of 2025 and $5.2 million for a BGS 9 in April of 2026. These private sales, while huge, still pale in comparison to the top LeBron James card sale.

That belongs to a 2006-07 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Michael Jordan & LeBron James Dual Logoman Auto 1-of-1.

LeBron James/Michael Jordan Dual Logoman Auto | Card Ladder

One of the biggest sales of all time, the LeBron James and Michael Jordan Dual Logoman Auto from 2006-07 Exquisite Collection, sold for $10M in September of 2025. It sits 4th All-Time and is the second-highest sale of a basketball card ever.

The highest sale of a basketball card was a Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant Dual Logoman Auto in a PSA 6 from the 2007-08 Exquisite Collection at $12,932,000.

Even as LeBron is out of the NBA Playoffs and not competing for a Championship, his market is still on fire. He's up 76.85% over the last two years according to Card Ladder. Now, with the news that he may be reuniting with Anthony Davis in the Bay Area to team up with Steph Curry, his market should keep going up as he does his own "Last Dance."

🚨 RECORDS WERE MADE TO BE BROKEN 🚨



From the highest public sale ever for any Shohei Ohtani Rookie Card and any LeBron James Card to record-setting results for Tim Duncan and Pikachu Illustrator, the Goldin 100 Auction lived up to its name.



Ready to be part of the next… pic.twitter.com/nKLCWXa4O8 — Goldin (@GoldinCo) June 29, 2026

On a night of records at Goldin, LeBron James remained near top of mind for collectors.