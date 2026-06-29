Shohei Ohtani, when his career is all wrapped up, will go down in the history books as one of the greatest players to have ever graced the sport of baseball. Every single time he takes the mound or gets ready to bat, the spotlight is on him in anticipation of even more history.

Just a day ago, Ohtani was at the forefront of yet another historic run — but this time in a completely different ballpark. Ohtani's 2018 Topps rookie cards have skyrocketed in price over the past few years due to both individual and team success.

That's why one of the most legendary cards, an irreplaceable 1/1 piece, just became one of the most valuable modern baseball cards of all time.

1/1 Superfractor Fetches $2.5 Million Through Auction

Shohei Ohtani 1/1 Superfractor Rookie Card 2018 Topps Chrome BGS 9.5 | CardLadder

The base version of this card is considered one of the most iconic Ohtani rookie cards ever, so what does that mean for a 1/1 Superfractor of the #1 baseball player in the world?

This incredible BGS 9.5 Shohei Ohtani Superfractor from 2018 Topps Chrome, featuring a photograph of him pitching, just sold on Goldin for $2,562,229. It broke multiple records along the way and became the second-most valuable Ohtani card in history.

The only other collectible more valuable than this is a 2025 Topps Chrome MVP Award Gold MLB Logoman Shohei Ohtani Patch Auto 1/1, which is still the record holder at $3,000,000.

Apart from that, this 1/1 Superfractor from Shohei's rookie season with the Los Angeles Angels is the next best thing. It's his most valuable rookie card ever, most valuable graded card ever, and most valuable non-patch or non-auto card ever. Simply put, this is one of the greatest Shohei Ohtani cards ever printed.

More Iconic Shohei Ohtani Rookie Cards

2018 Bowman Chrome Rookie Image Variations Autographs Shohei Ohtani 17/25 BGS 10 AUTO 10 | CardLadder

Everyone's seen the Pitching and Batting variants of the Shohei Ohtani 2018 Bowman Chrome rookie cards, but the rarest of them all is undoubtedly the third variant: the Carrying Bag SP. This variant is incredibly rare on its own, making an on-card auto RC with numbering that matches his jersey number even more special.

South Korean shop Wyverns Sports Cards brokered a private deal for this card worth $700,000. At the time, it became his most valuable Bowman Chrome piece (still a record today) and was the third-most expensive publicly known sale for any Ohtani card.

2018 Topps Finest Autographs Shohei Ohtani Signed in Kanji Rookie Card PSA 10 | CardLadder

Any Shohei Ohtani auto card is valuable on its own, so how about one he signed in Kanji? This incredible piece made the rounds on Goldin last year and sold for $585,600 in September, two months before the Los Angeles Dodgers went back-to-back in World Series victories.

This card has never appeared in the public eye again after that sale, and should it resurface today, CardLadder estimates its value to be well within the $2,000,000 range.