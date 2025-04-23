2 Must-Have Jaxson Dart Cards Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft
With the 2025 NFL Draft kicking off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, all eyes are on Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart. After a respectable collegiate career at Ole Miss, Dart is expected to be one of the most intriguing QB picks and one that could be called at any point across the first two rounds. With interest from potentially any team across the entire league, sports card collectors are certainly interested in hunting for and ultimately acquiring his PSA 10 Gem Mint autographed rookie cards.
Dart's must-have pre-NFL Draft PSA 10 rookie autographed cards have two standouts. The first of which is his 2022 Bowman University Chrome Prospects Autographs Orange Refractor Parallel /25 and the second is his 2023 Bowman University Chrome Gold Signatures /50.
The 2022 Bowman University Chrome Prospects Autographs Orange Refractor Parallel /25 is a true gem, limited to just 25 copies in its ungraded form, there are only six (6) PSA 10s that are known to exist. The card features a vibrant orange border that accentuates the solid white and red stripes of Jaxson Dart’s Ole Miss uniform.
From a pricing perspective, a recent eBay sale had the card being purchased for $365 (back on April 2nd 2025) and depending on which team calls his name and when, there’s a good chance that this card could see massive swings in either direction from a value perspective.
The 2023 Bowman University Chrome Gold Signatures /50 is also a darling among collectors that may be looking to score some of Dart’s earliest cards. Limited to just 50 copies in its ungraded form, there are only two (2) PSA 10s that are known to exist. This card features a gold background that accentuates the light blue of Dart’s Ole Miss uniform.
From a pricing perspective, a recent eBay sale had the card being purchased for $225 (back on Feb. 25, 2025) and again depending on where Dart is selected, there’s a good chance that this card could see massive swings in either direction from a value perspective.
With only a handful of PSA 10s in circulation, both the 2022 Orange Refractor Autograph /25 and the 2023 Gold Signatures /50 stand out as collector-worthy options, especially if Jaxson Dart’s draft stock rises with an earlier than expected selection during Thursday Night’s first round of the NFL Draft.