Top Five 2025 NFL Draft Quarterback Prospects and Their Cards
Every year there's a hot new quarterback class and every year cards of theirs from earlier and earlier in their collegiate career go up in value. Here are what you can look for with the top five quarterback prospects of the 2025 draft. (For purposes of ranking the QBs, CBS Sports was used)
#1 Cam Ward | Miami Hurricanes
Cam Ward's road to the top of draft boards started at Incarnate Word, a FCS school in Texas. He played there two years before transferring to Washington State, where he again played for two years. After graduating from WSU he used his final year of eligibility to start for the powerhouse Miami Hurricanes. In his final year he threw for over 4,000 yards and 39 touchdowns.
Cam Ward has cards in a few different sets with Panini, Leaf, and Wild Card. One of the more popular products for college players is Prizm Draft Picks, and Ward has a silver autograph, card No. 199. This card is currently listed on eBay for $125.
#2 Shedeur Sanders | Colorado Buffalos
Shedeur Sanders has been in the spotlight for a long time. Growing up as son of Prime Time Deion Sanders, Shedeur has made a name for himself as the electric quarterback at Colorado under his father's tutelage. After playing his first two year at Jackson State, Shedeur Sanders started at Jackson State with his father and followed him to Colorado where he has played the last two years. His final year he threw for more than 4,000 yards and 37 touchdowns.
Shedeur has a few cards to choose from, but one of his more popular is from 2023 Bowman University. His base autograph goes for good money, with one selling for just south of $400.
#3 Jaxson Dart | Ole Miss
Jaxson Dart finished his collegiate career at Ole Miss, but started at USC. After the 2021 season USC hired Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams followed, so he moved and another teammate moved coast to cast and settled at Ole Miss with Lane Kiffin. Dart threw for over 4,000 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also did some work with his legs and rushed for nearly 500 yards.
Dart has cards in multiple products, from Leaf, Topps and Panini. But one stands out, and that's his 2024 Prizm Draft Picks Gold Shimmer Signing Day insert autograph numbered to just 15. While inserts aren't the most desired, his blue helmet and white uniform teamed with the gold shimmer makes the whole card just pop. One is currently listed on eBay for $276.
#4 Quinn Ewers | Texas
Quinn Ewers, like the others started at one place and finished at another. He began his college football career at Ohio State before transferring to Texas. He spent three years playing for the Longhorns, throwing for over 9,000 yards and 69
While unlicensed, one of Ewers more attractive looking cards is his 2022 Leaf Trinity patch auto. Featuring his icon 'Q' in his signature it's paired with beautiful patch. You won't always get a piece of the 'T' on his jersey, but Leaf Trinity never fails when it comes to patches. This one is listed on eBay for $499.99.
#5 Kyle McCord | Syracuse
Kyle McCord played at Ohio State for the first three years of his career, before transferring to Syracuse his last season of eligibility. At Syracuse alone he three for over 4,700 yards and 34 touchdowns, setting career highs in pass attempts and completions.
Most of McCord's college cards are with him in the silver Ohio State uniform, with his Leaf Collegiate Stars with him in Syracuse orange. You can pick up a raw one like this for about $100.