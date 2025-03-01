Collectibles On SI

Top Five 2025 NFL Draft Quarterback Prospects and Their Cards

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) attempts a pass as Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Tyler Batty (92) attempts to make a tackle during the third quarter at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) attempts a pass as Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Tyler Batty (92) attempts to make a tackle during the third quarter at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Every year there's a hot new quarterback class and every year cards of theirs from earlier and earlier in their collegiate career go up in value. Here are what you can look for with the top five quarterback prospects of the 2025 draft. (For purposes of ranking the QBs, CBS Sports was used)

#1 Cam Ward | Miami Hurricanes

Cam Ward's road to the top of draft boards started at Incarnate Word, a FCS school in Texas. He played there two years before transferring to Washington State, where he again played for two years. After graduating from WSU he used his final year of eligibility to start for the powerhouse Miami Hurricanes. In his final year he threw for over 4,000 yards and 39 touchdowns.

Cam Ward has cards in a few different sets with Panini, Leaf, and Wild Card. One of the more popular products for college players is Prizm Draft Picks, and Ward has a silver autograph, card No. 199. This card is currently listed on eBay for $125.

Cam Ward
2024 Panini Prizm Draft Picks Cameron Cam Ward Rated Prospect Silver Prizm Auto / eBay.com | https://shorturl.at/kCg0Q

#2 Shedeur Sanders | Colorado Buffalos

Shedeur Sanders has been in the spotlight for a long time. Growing up as son of Prime Time Deion Sanders, Shedeur has made a name for himself as the electric quarterback at Colorado under his father's tutelage. After playing his first two year at Jackson State, Shedeur Sanders started at Jackson State with his father and followed him to Colorado where he has played the last two years. His final year he threw for more than 4,000 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Shedeur has a few cards to choose from, but one of his more popular is from 2023 Bowman University. His base autograph goes for good money, with one selling for just south of $400.

Shedeur Sanders
2023 Bowman U Chrome Autograph Shedeur Sanders / eBay. com | https://shorturl.at/Q2qzU

#3 Jaxson Dart | Ole Miss

Jaxson Dart finished his collegiate career at Ole Miss, but started at USC. After the 2021 season USC hired Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams followed, so he moved and another teammate moved coast to cast and settled at Ole Miss with Lane Kiffin. Dart threw for over 4,000 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also did some work with his legs and rushed for nearly 500 yards.

Dart has cards in multiple products, from Leaf, Topps and Panini. But one stands out, and that's his 2024 Prizm Draft Picks Gold Shimmer Signing Day insert autograph numbered to just 15. While inserts aren't the most desired, his blue helmet and white uniform teamed with the gold shimmer makes the whole card just pop. One is currently listed on eBay for $276.

Jaxson Dart Gold Shimmer Autograph
2024 Prizm Draft Picks Jaxson Dart Signing Day Gold Shimmer /15 / eBay.com | https://shorturl.at/ch0nN

#4 Quinn Ewers | Texas

Quinn Ewers, like the others started at one place and finished at another. He began his college football career at Ohio State before transferring to Texas. He spent three years playing for the Longhorns, throwing for over 9,000 yards and 69

While unlicensed, one of Ewers more attractive looking cards is his 2022 Leaf Trinity patch auto. Featuring his icon 'Q' in his signature it's paired with beautiful patch. You won't always get a piece of the 'T' on his jersey, but Leaf Trinity never fails when it comes to patches. This one is listed on eBay for $499.99.

Quinn Ewers Leaf Trinity
2022 Leaf Trinity Quinn Ewers GOLD FOIL / eBay.com | https://shorturl.at/WTADH

#5 Kyle McCord | Syracuse

Kyle McCord played at Ohio State for the first three years of his career, before transferring to Syracuse his last season of eligibility. At Syracuse alone he three for over 4,700 yards and 34 touchdowns, setting career highs in pass attempts and completions.

Most of McCord's college cards are with him in the silver Ohio State uniform, with his Leaf Collegiate Stars with him in Syracuse orange. You can pick up a raw one like this for about $100.

Kyle McCord Bowman Chrome University Gold Refractor #/50
2023 Bowman Chrome University Kyle McCord Gold Refractor #/50 / eBay.com | https://shorturl.at/BQM5C
Cole Benz
COLE BENZ

After graduating from the University of North Dakota in 2008, Cole worked as an advertising copywriter until shifting to print journalism a few years later. Managing three weekly newspapers in the Dakotas, Cole won numerous awards from the North Dakota Newspaper Association including Best of the Dakotas and, their top award, General Excellence. He returned to collecting in 2021 and has since combined his passion for writing with his love of cards. Cole also writes for the Sports Cards Nonsense newsletter and has made guest appearances on multiple sports card collecting podcasts including Sports Cards Nonsense, and the Eephus Baseball Cards Podcast. IG: coleryan411 X: @colebenz

