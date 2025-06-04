2025 Bowman Red Rookie cards to buy now
2025 marked the latest innovation from Fanatics to encourage collectors to buy and hold their cards.
Prior to the release of 2025 Bowman, the company announced its Bowman Red Rookie Redemption Program, in which eligible rookies in the product with a red "RC" logo on their rookie card could be redeemed for Fanatics cash if that player were to win Rookie of the Year, and larger values if the player were to win future awards after Rookie of the Year.
Although the idea resembles the MVP Buyback Program from Topps Chrome, several of the players within the Bowman program are ineligible to win Rookie of the Year such as James Wood and Ben Rice, which makes it more complicated of who to collect for the possibility of cashing in later.
Look no further, here are some of the eligible players off to good starts in 2025 that collectors should eye when it comes to the program.
Jacob Wilson, Athletics SS
Despite making his MLB debut last summer, Wilson maintained his rookie eligibility in 2025 and has looked the part of a Rookie of the Year frontrunner. Known for his well-above-average contact rate, Wilson has added power to his arsenal as well. Through his first 58 games, Wilson has put together a .355 average with 7 homers and 32 RBIs while striking out just 15 times in 245 plate appearances.
With the American League Rookie of the Year race appearing light through the first two months, it will take another rookie seriously stepping up to come close to what Wilson is doing.
Hyeseong Kim, Dodgers SS/2B
Kim didn't make his Major League debut until May 3, but he has hit the ground running since then. His versatility in playing second base, shortstop and center field across his first 23 games while hitting .420 has made him an appealing possibility to have a say in the National League's Rookie of the Year award. Kim will have to compete with Atlanta's Drake Baldwin and Miami's Agustin Ramirez (who both do not have Red Rookie cards), but can put himself in the conversation with a strong summer.
Tomoyuki Sugano, Orioles SP
Inside one of most underrated rotations in baseball, Sugano has been a somewhat steady figure for Baltimore, registering a 3.23 ERA across his first 11 starts in the Major Leagues. Amid his below-average ability to strike out hitters, Sugano's success has come in the form of limiting base runners and precise command to the tune of 10 walks across 64 innings of work.
While it was previously mentioned that Jacob Wilson is the clear favorite to win the award in the early going, a lengthy injury or slump from Wilson and continued consistency from Sugano is all it could take for the race to become competitive.