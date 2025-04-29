Fanatics Launches Bowman Red Rookie Redemption Program
Fanatics Collectibles are seeing red -- and it's for a good reason.
During Tuesday's Topps Industry Conference in Atlanta, Fanatics Collectibles CEO Mike Mahan officially unveiled the Bowman Red Rookie Redemption program — a first-of-its-kind initiative set to debut in 2025 Bowman Baseball, which hits hobby shops on May 7.
New red "RC" logos will be stamped on a limited-edition number of cards and randomnly inserted in Bowman products.
Once the Rookie of the Year is announced in November, collectors holding that player's red "RC" card will have until March 31, 2026 to redeem that card for $100 in Fanatics FanCash.
If that collectors decides to hang on to that card -- and the player were to go on to win an MVP or Cy Young award -- it can be redeemed for $300.
In fact, this innovative promotion blends traditional card collecting with performance-based rewards, allowing fans to earn Fanatics FanCash worth up to $1,000 based on how a featured rookie’s baseball career unfolds. Here is a look at how much collectors can make:
-- One MVP or Cy Young: $300 total
-- Two MVPs/Cy Youngs: $500 total
-- Three awards: $700 total
-- Hall of Fame induction (within 10 years of retirement): $1,000 total
If a rookie achieves Rookie of the Year and an MVP or Cy Young in the same season, collectors receive a combined $400 in FanCash right away.
More details can be found at fanaticscollect.com/red-rookie-redemption.