'24 Topps McDonald's All-American Set to Feature LeBron Auto

Cole Benz

Feb 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

For the first time the McDonald's All-American set will feature LeBron James autographs, most definitely a top chase in the product. James played in the McDonald's All-American game in 2003, right around the time he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft to his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers.

James starred in the game, scoring 27/7/7, earning him the games' MVP. James' East beat the West 122-107, and he was teammates with future NBA All-Stars Luol Deng and Chris Paul.

LeBron is the second James to star in the All-American set. 2023's edition included Bronny James, and his autographs were going for top dollar before he even set foot on an NBA court.

While prospecting is usually relegated to baseball, the McDonald's All-American product is as close as you'll get with basketball. The 2024 McDonald's All-American hobby box will include, according to Beckett.com, three autographs, four refractors and one McDonald's Logo Refractor. The base cards will also come in one of 14 different parallels.

According to Topps' X account, the set has a release date of February 13th.

Cole Benz
COLE BENZ

After graduating from the University of North Dakota in 2008, Cole worked as an advertising copywriter until shifting to print journalism a few years later. Managing three weekly newspapers in the Dakotas, Cole won numerous awards from the North Dakota Newspaper Association including Best of the Dakotas and, their top award, General Excellence. He returned to collecting in 2021 and has since combined his passion for writing with his love of cards. Cole also writes for the Sports Cards Nonsense newsletter and has made guest appearances on multiple sports card collecting podcasts including Sports Cards Nonsense, and the Eephus Baseball Cards Podcast. IG: coleryan411 X: @colebenz

