'24 Topps McDonald's All-American Set to Feature LeBron Auto
For the first time the McDonald's All-American set will feature LeBron James autographs, most definitely a top chase in the product. James played in the McDonald's All-American game in 2003, right around the time he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft to his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers.
James starred in the game, scoring 27/7/7, earning him the games' MVP. James' East beat the West 122-107, and he was teammates with future NBA All-Stars Luol Deng and Chris Paul.
Paul Skenes Reunited with Debut Patch Auto Card
LeBron is the second James to star in the All-American set. 2023's edition included Bronny James, and his autographs were going for top dollar before he even set foot on an NBA court.
While prospecting is usually relegated to baseball, the McDonald's All-American product is as close as you'll get with basketball. The 2024 McDonald's All-American hobby box will include, according to Beckett.com, three autographs, four refractors and one McDonald's Logo Refractor. The base cards will also come in one of 14 different parallels.
According to Topps' X account, the set has a release date of February 13th.