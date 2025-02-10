Collectibles On SI

Paul Skenes Reunited with Debut Patch Auto Card

Like a traveling side show, Skenes gets a chance to see his famous card.

Cole Benz

Sep 16, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) walks off the field after the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Sep 16, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) walks off the field after the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the first time since he signed it, Paul Skenes was reunited with his debut patch auto card at the Fanatics Super Bowl party the night before the big game. But it's a little different now, it's slabbed and graded a GEM 10!

His girlfriend, the famous LSU gymnast and social media influencer Livvy Dunne, was with him and was the first time she got to see one of the most famous cards in recent history. She took a solo photo with it for good measure.

Journal of 11-year old Who Pulled Skenes 1/1 Patch Made Public

It is kind of crazy to think about how this modern day card is on display like its a piece of museum history.

The debut patch was pulled by an 11-year old collector from the west coast. His journaling about his experience was also made public. It's been reported that the boy and his family declined the Pittsburgh Pirates' offer for the card, and that they will in fact sent it to Fanatics Collects Auctions, where its speculated to go for six, or even seven figures.

Top 10 MLB Rookies Cards of the 2010s: Part 1

But before it goes to auction, it is apparently making the rounds like Dorothy's ruby red slippers in the traveling Smithsonian museum shows. It remains to be seen how long it will be traveling and where it will go next, but it should be on the market for anyone to bid on in March, according to reports.

Published |Modified
Cole Benz
COLE BENZ

After graduating from the University of North Dakota in 2008, Cole worked as an advertising copywriter until shifting to print journalism a few years later. Managing three weekly newspapers in the Dakotas, Cole won numerous awards from the North Dakota Newspaper Association including Best of the Dakotas and, their top award, General Excellence. He returned to collecting in 2021 and has since combined his passion for writing with his love of cards. Cole also writes for the Sports Cards Nonsense newsletter and has made guest appearances on multiple sports card collecting podcasts including Sports Cards Nonsense, and the Eephus Baseball Cards Podcast. IG: coleryan411 X: @colebenz

Home/Inside the Hobby