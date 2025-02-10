Paul Skenes Reunited with Debut Patch Auto Card
For the first time since he signed it, Paul Skenes was reunited with his debut patch auto card at the Fanatics Super Bowl party the night before the big game. But it's a little different now, it's slabbed and graded a GEM 10!
His girlfriend, the famous LSU gymnast and social media influencer Livvy Dunne, was with him and was the first time she got to see one of the most famous cards in recent history. She took a solo photo with it for good measure.
Journal of 11-year old Who Pulled Skenes 1/1 Patch Made Public
It is kind of crazy to think about how this modern day card is on display like its a piece of museum history.
The debut patch was pulled by an 11-year old collector from the west coast. His journaling about his experience was also made public. It's been reported that the boy and his family declined the Pittsburgh Pirates' offer for the card, and that they will in fact sent it to Fanatics Collects Auctions, where its speculated to go for six, or even seven figures.
Top 10 MLB Rookies Cards of the 2010s: Part 1
But before it goes to auction, it is apparently making the rounds like Dorothy's ruby red slippers in the traveling Smithsonian museum shows. It remains to be seen how long it will be traveling and where it will go next, but it should be on the market for anyone to bid on in March, according to reports.