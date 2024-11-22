Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani bring back the MVP buyback cards!
Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani were named the American League and National League MVPs, both receiving unanimous selections of all thirty first place votes. This award is Judge's second of his career, previously winning in 2021. For Ohtani, this is the third time he's been voted MVP, with the two previous times coming in the American League, he now joins Frank Robinson as the only two players in MLB history to win MVP in boht the AL and NL. Ohtani did make history of his own though, as he won the AL MVP last season in 2023, he is the only player in MLB history to win the award in back-to-back years in different leagues. Both players had career years, with Judge having a career best WAR (10.8) and OPS (1.159), while leading the league in home runs (58); Ohtani batted a career best .310, while leading the league in in both runs scored (134) and total bases (411).
The time has come that all collectors have been waiting for, it's time to exchange cards of Judge and Ohtani for store credit. Announced in 2022, Topps created a program partnering with local card shops, where collectors can exchange cards from that year's Topps Chrome of the MVPs for store credit. The breakdown is as follows:
Topps announced the return of the buyback program with a video of David Ortiz and Frank Thomas chasing cards of Judge and Ohtani from 2024 Topps Chrome; the cards that are eligible for the buyback program. To find a participating local card shop near you, Topps provided a "card shop locator" to ease the exchanging process. Find (here)