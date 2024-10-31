Baseball Hall of Fame Loads Up on World Series Artifacts
The National Baseball Hall of Fame has taken equipment from the Los Angeles Dodgers to be preserved in Cooperstown.
Fresh off a historic comeback, archivists from the National Baseball Hall of Fame were hard at work preserving items from the Dodgers' 8th World Series title.
Some of the highlights include Will Smith's chest protector which he wore through the Dodgers' postseason run, reliever Anthony Banda's jersey, and Dave Roberts' cap.
The Hall will also include Freddie Freeman's spikes from Games 1 and 2, and future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw's cap. Despite not pitching in the postseason, Kershaw adds a second championship to his resume. The Dodger great started seven games this season, notching 2 wins while sporting a 4.50 ERA.
The Dodgers are already betting favorites to take the title next year.
