Shohei Ohtani's most graded PSA cards and their prices

It seems, at least to me, that Shohei Ohtani has been with the Los Angeles Dodgers for most of his career. But this is only his second year with the club. Maybe winning the World Series last season, his first with the Dodgers, made it seem like he belonged in LA all along, just not with the Angels.

Shohei Ohtani apologizing to people for hitting foul balls at them is very wholesome. pic.twitter.com/tgn4eaKMGz — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) October 14, 2025

With that being said, since Ohtani started his MLB career with the Angels, most of the cards on this list feature him in an Angels uniform. Ohtani's first three seasons with the Angels were tumultuous, despite winning Rookie of the Year in 2018. At the end of his first season, he underwent Tommy John surgery, and the 2020 season was disastrous as he attempted to make his pitching comeback.

But it was with the Angels where Ohtani also blossomed into a superstar. In his final three seasons with the team, he won two MVP Awards and was MVP runner-up in a historic 2022 season while also finishing fourth in Cy Young voting. Here, we look at his most graded cards and their prices. All data was gathered from Gem Rate, PSA, and Card Ladder.

1. 2018 Bowman #49 (32,613 PSA submissions)

Image Courtesy of Card Ladder

There are 13,356 Gem Mint grades, and despite the high population, PSA 10s still sell for $150 to $170. There is also a batting version of his rookie card in 2018 Bowman, but it was short-printed.

2. 2018 Topps Update #US1 - Pitching in Red Jersey (26,563 PSA Submissions)

Image Courtesy of Card Ladder

There are four versions of this card (#US1): Pitching in Red Jersey, White Jersey, Warm-Up Shirt, and the very limited Batting and Warm-Up Jersey versions. The Pitching in Red Jersey version is Ohtani's second-most graded card, with 26,563 PSA submissions, while the Warm Up Shirt short print has been submitted to PSA only 815 times.

3. 2018 Topps - Pitching #700 (21,161 PSA Submissions)

Image Courtesy of Card Ladder

There are 10,531 PSA 10s of this card. They sell for $215 to $250.

4. 2018 Topps Update #US285 (18,492 PSA Submissions)

Image Courtesy of Card Ladder and Fanatics

There are no other picture variations of this card, as there are with Ohtani's #US1 card. However, there are several parallels, including Gold, Rainbow Foil, and Camo. For the base card, there are 11,810 PSA 10s. Despite the high population, the card has recently sold for $150 to $180, according to Card Ladder.

5. 2018 Topps Chrome - Pitching #150 (16,757 PSA Submissions)

Image Courtesy of Card Ladder

The Chrome version of the #3 card on this list. Interesting: there are 14,742 PSA Gem Mint 10s, compared to 10,531 of its paper counterpart. However, the Chrome version sells for $250 to $280 while the base paper version sells for $215 to $250.

6. 2024 Topps Now #722 (16,635 PSA Submissions)

Image Courtesy of Card Ladder and Fanatics

The lone Dodgers card on this list sold more than 650,000 copies. Sales were exceptionally high due to the opportunity to land a 1-of-1 autographed and inscribed copy. There are 11,348 PSA 10 copies, with copies selling for $30 to $40.

7. 2018 Topps Heritage #600 (13,892 PSA Submissions)

Image Courtesy of Card Ladder

There are 7,987 PSA 10 copies of this simple, yet elegant, rookie card. PSA 10s range in price from $150 to $200. Given its relatively low population compared to other cards on this list, a buy for about $150 is a good deal (not advice, just an observation).

8. 2018 Topps Chrome Update #HMT32 (10,387 PSA Submissions)

Image Courtesy of Card Ladder and Fanatics

This is the Chrome version of card #4 on this list. There are 8,814 PSA 10s (about 3,000 fewer than the paper version), with sales in the past six months averaging $215.

9. 2018 Topps Chrome Update #HMT1 (10,094 PSA Submissions)

Image Courtesy of Card Ladder and Fanatics

This card is the Chrome version of card #2 on the list. This Chrome version has been graded 16,000 fewer times than its paper counterpart. There are 6,400 PSA 10s, which have climbed 27% in value over the past six months. Sales since September have consistently exceeded $200, with an average sale price of $206 over the past month.

