Best of 2024 Topps Chrome UEFA EURO Sapphire
Topps is continuing its rollouts ahead of Christmas and is providing soccer fans with a major collecting opportunity as they release 2024 Topps Chrome UEFA EURO Sapphire worldwide on November 26.
Each box contains eight packs with four cards in each pack, as is typical with Topps’ Sapphire products. The set includes a mix of retired players, veterans and players who made their competitive international debut in the last year or so. Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Robert Lewnadowski, Thierry Henry and Zinedine Zidane are among the many autograph options alongside the few who get ‘debutant’ labels on their cards.
Here are some of the best cards from 2024 Topps Chrome UEFA EURO Sapphire:
Lamine Yamal Sapphire Selections Insert #SS-25
Lamine Yamal is the young starlet of 2024 for collectors and soccer fans alike and a lot of that was because of his play with Spain as they won EURO 2024 with Lamal collecting the Best Young Player at the tournament. Lamal had four assists, including one in the EURO 2024 final against England, and scored a goal of his own in the semifinals against France. His autograph in a Spain kit is something every soccer collector needs as an investment piece.
Jamal Musiala Infinite Sapphire Insert #IS-4
Musiala was the top-joint scorer in EURO 2024 with three goals for host nation Germany as they made it to the quarterfinals before losing to eventual-champions Spain. He’s one of the brightest stars in the world and, depending on how Germany does at the 2026 World Cup, could be one of the most collectible ones in a few years time.
Cole Palmer Debutant Chrome Autograph Variation #CA-CP
Cole Palmer has been a revelation for Chelsea since joining the club in the 2023-24 season from Manchester City for over £40 million with 29 goals and 16 assists in the Premier, propelling him into a spot on England’s national team. His only goal of EURO 2024 was England’s only goal in their 2-1 loss to Spain in the final. EURO 2024 was Palmer’s first major tournament with England’s senior national team and the 22-year-old’s autograph in an England kit is desirable for collectors across the globe.
Antoine Griezmann Chrome Autograph Variation #CA-AG
EURO 2024 was Griezmann’s final international tournament with France after an international
career that saw him win the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League. He remains a top talent in La Liga with Atlético Madrid but his signature in a France uniform is something that should only increase in value over time.
Cristiano Ronaldo Sapphire Selections Autograph Variation #SSA-CR
Ronaldo didn’t score for Portugal during EURO 2024 but that shouldn’t deter anyone from acquiring an autograph from one of the most famous people on the planet.