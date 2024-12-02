Best of 2024 Topps MLS Chrome
Topps is finally releasing 2024 Topps MLS Chrome on December 6, 2024, the day before the LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls face off in the 2024 MLS Cup Final in Carson, California.
This marks another year where Topps didn’t release any MLS cards during the regular season other than on demand products and only dropped 2024 Topps MLS Superstars in early November.
2024 Topps MLS Chrome features a 200 card base set and its hobby version comes in a 12 box case featuring 20 packs per box and four cards in each pack. The value or blaster box comes with 40 boxes in a case featuring seven packs per box and four cards in each pack.
Each hobby box comes with three refractor parallels and two autographs along with a plethora of inserts.
The main attraction in 2024 Topps MLS Chrome is the 1 of 1 Debut Patch Autograph card. There are 35 cards that include the debut patch that the selected players wore during their MLS debuts and now that patch is included on a 1 of 1 autograph card, but more on that later.
Here are some of the best cards in 2024 Topps MLS Chrome:
#113 Luca Orellano Base Rookie
Orellano was one of the best young players in MLS after joining Cincinnati from Brazil’s Vasco de Gama in February. His ten goals and five assists helped FCC make the playoffs again and was named Player of the Matchday for Matchday 30 after scoring twice against CF Montréal.
#145 Nimfasha Berchimas Base Rookie, only 16 years old
Berchimas made his MLS debut in 2024 two days after turning 16 during Charlotte’s 2024 season-opener. Though he only made three MLS appearances in 2024, Berchimas remains one of the top prospects in the sport.
MLS Flashbacks Insert #14 Thierry Henry
Henry has been an international superstar for decades now and his move to the New York Red Bulls will forever be remembered by MLS fans who were thrilled to see him join the league. This card is a time capsule for that moment, which helped legitimize the league on a global scale.
#1 Luciano Acosta Image Variation
2024 likely marked Acosta’s final season with FC Cincinnati and he will forever be remembered as someone who helped bring the club amongst the top of MLS only a few years after moving up from the USL Championship.
#64T-1 Clint Dempsey Topps 1964 Football Insert
Dempsey remains one of the most beloved former USMNT players and that has only been furthered by the work he does with CBS Sports’ soccer coverage, occasionally alongside Henry. Every MLS fan needs a Dempsey card in their collection and a throwback insert is ideal for the national team legend.
#CA-GP Gabriel Pec Chrome Autograph Rookie
Pec was named the 2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year after scoring 19 goals and collecting 15 assists in the league with the LA Galaxy. There aren’t an abundance of Pec cards on the market, so his autograph is incredibly desirable as he takes the next step in his career.
#DA-DH Denis Bouanga and Hany Mukhtar Chrome Dual Autographs
Who wouldn’t want a dual autograph featuring the 2023 (Bouanga) and 2022 (Mukhtar) MLS Golden Boot winners?
#DPA-HL Hugo Lloris Debut Patch Autograph
The French soccer legend joined LAFC from Tottenham ahead of the 2024 MLS season and made his mark on the league as one of the more famous people to play soccer in North America. His MLS Debut Patch Autograph card could end up in a museum one day.
#DPA-LS Luis Suárez Debut Patch Autograph
Luis Suárez made a massive move to Major League Soccer to play alongside former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets but ended up having one of the best seasons in league history as he notched 20 goals and nine assists in 2024. Like Lloris, Suárez’s MLS Debut Patch Autograph card could be a museum piece.
Each Lionel Messi card in 2024 Topps MLS Chrome
#10 Base card
#10 Image Variations
#64T-5 Topps 1964 Football Insert
#CS-10 Big City Strikers Insert
#SK-10 Big City Strikers Skylight Variation Insert
#AI-1 American Ink Insert
#LG-10 Let’s Go Insert
#CL-5 Topps Chrome Layers Insert
#CA-LM Chrome Autographs
#DA-MB Chrome Dual Autographs with Sergio Busquets
#DA-MS Chrome Dual Autographs with Luis Suárez
A few points of contention with 2024 Topps MLS Chrome:
This checklist left a whole lot to be desired from what should be the premier MLS product of 2024. Releasing the product the day before the season ends is madness but that isn’t even close to the biggest issues within 2024 Topps MLS Chrome.
Where was Marco Reus? The German soccer star signed with the LA Galaxy from the Bundesliga’s Borussia Dortmund in August after months of speculation and Topps didn’t find a way to at least include his Debut Patch Autograph in the set.
They would’ve done that for Messi and Reus is also a massive draw for collectors.
The 35 Debut Patch Autographs in the set just aren’t great. Let’s look at the Chicago Fire’s inclusion in that portion of the checklist:
Allan Arigoni, who was on-loan with the Fire in 2024 before returning to FC Lugano in the Swiss Super League after Chicago’s MLS season concluded, is the only Fire player with a Debut Patch Autograph in 2024 Topps MLS Chrome.
Hugo Cuypers, Chicago’s club-record signing, and Omari Glasgow, Guyana’s all-time leading goalscorer at only 21 years of age, each made their MLS debut in 2024. Why wouldn’t either of them be the Debut Patch Autograph instead of an outside back who was in MLS on-loan?