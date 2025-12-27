MLS Jerseys: Inter Miami’s New Look Among Seven Kits Leaked Ahead of 2026 Season
Inter Miami will sport a new look in 2026 as they look to defend their MLS Cup title, and all MLS clubs are expected to release at least one new kit, replacing either their primary or secondary jerseys.
All manufactured by adidas, MLS clubs often rotate their two main kits every other year. Meanwhile, third kits can remain in use for an undetermined period, and several MLS clubs are expected to introduce new throwback kits in 2026.
Many of the main kits will be released in January ahead of the 2026 MLS season, but several have already been leaked through FootyHeadlines. Here’s what we know from across the league.
Chicago Fire
The Chicago Fire have undergone several rebrands in their history, and the 2026 kit will pay tribute to their 2006 team, with a modern twist on that year’s primary kit. The lower left corner of the kit features the famed four stars from the Chicago flag, while the white curved half-hoop on the front harks back to the days of the club’s 2006 U.S. Open Cup victory.
Columbus Crew
Columbus Crew will bring back one of their famed looks, reintroducing the collar to their primary yellow kits in 2026. The Crew keep their strong identity with bright yellow and a black trim, and the collar returns for the first time since 2013. Other seasons with a collared kit include 1999, 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2005.
D.C. United
D.C. United are sticking with their modern look in 2026, updating a previous black kit with red trim. It’s a largely simple design, outside of the sleeve cuffs, which feature the District’s iconic three stars and the club’s name in red on the sleeves.
Inter Miami
Inter Miami won’t make many changes to their current secondary look, but will introduce a collar on the black kit and erase the two-tone black-and-grey look currently seen on their away strip. The Herons have had previous collared designs on their pink kits, but never on the black secondary. Outside of the new kit, Miami are expected to keep the MLS Cup-winning two-tone pink stripes and the third blue kit.
The star above the crest will also be included on both jerseys, signifying the club'’s first MLS Cup.
New York City FC
New York City FC are set to retire their black kit with orange trim and replace it with a navy blue base, with designs across the front. It shifts the club’s look to both the primary baby blue of the City Football Group and darker blue as seen in 2020 and 2021, seasons played mainly in front of few fans amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The kit will also include the club’s alternate crest.
Real Salt Lake
Real Salt Lake will maintain a traditional, identifiable look heading into 2026 with the claret and cobalt primary kit. However, it’s the first time in club history that the colors will be displayed as hoops instead of the usual vertical stripes or, more recently, more intricate designs.
The look is similar to that of FC Barcelona’s hooped 2015–16 kit, making their April 22 matchup against Inter Miami even more enticing given the Lionel Messi connection.
San Jose Earthquakes
The 2026 MLS season will see a wild kit design for the San Jose Earthquakes, if the leaks prove to be legitimate. The design will feature their secondary kit with a sky-blue base and a dark-blue tie-dye design across the front, which will also overtake the club crest. They are far from the first club to try such a design in recent years, as England’s Leeds United did so in 2022–23 for their away kit.