Brady's Back: The GOAT Helps Announce Stars of Fanatics Fest NYC 2025
Fanatics Fest NYC 2025, to be held in New York City from June 20-22, has its first slate of athlete attendees. To announce the news, Fanatics hopped on a video call with Tom Brady, one of the biggest names of last year's event, to drop the names of some of football's biggest stars . Of course, up first, was Brady himself.
Next, one of the hottest names in The Hobby, rookie QB sensation Jayden Daniels of the Washignton Commanders. The QB's cards have had a great year as Daniels guided Washington to the NFC title game.
Explosive Edge Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys will also be at Fanatics Fest. 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year, Parsons has made 1st or 2nd team All-Pro in three of his first four seasons.
Brady's on-field nemeses, and off-field pals Peyton and Eli Manning will be there. It remains to be seen if the trio will do an event together, but attendees should be thrilled to have the QB legends onboard.
Is he the current NFL WR1? Ja'Marr Chase had a season for ages this year, with 127 catches for 1,708 yards and 17 TDs. He'll be at Fanatics Fest, as will fellow star wideouts Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins.
And, last but not least, local festival-goers will be happy to learn that New York Jets WR Davante Adams will also make an appearance. While more drops are sure to follow, Fanatics Fest is off to a nice start when it comes to the gridiron.