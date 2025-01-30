Collectibles On SI

Brady's Back: The GOAT Helps Announce Stars of Fanatics Fest NYC 2025

In a recent Instagram video, Tom Brady, one of the headline acts of last year's Fanatics Fest in NYC, announced he would return to do it again this year. He also helped drop some other huge names who are set to attend. Let's take a look at the first slate of athletes who will be there.

Michael Terry

Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Announcer Tom Brady looks on before an NFC wild card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Announcer Tom Brady looks on before an NFC wild card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:
2020 Panini Flawless - [Base] - Platinum #58 - Tom Brady /1 / COMC

Fanatics Fest NYC 2025, to be held in New York City from June 20-22, has its first slate of athlete attendees. To announce the news, Fanatics hopped on a video call with Tom Brady, one of the biggest names of last year's event, to drop the names of some of football's biggest stars . Of course, up first, was Brady himself.

Fanatics Fest NYC Returns in 2025: Dates, Tickets and What to Expect

2024 Panini Mosaic - Micro Mosaic #MM-JDS - Jayden Daniels / COMC

Next, one of the hottest names in The Hobby, rookie QB sensation Jayden Daniels of the Washignton Commanders. The QB's cards have had a great year as Daniels guided Washington to the NFC title game.

2022 Panini Absolute - Kaboom! Vertical - Gold #K28 - Micah Parsons /10 / COMC

Explosive Edge Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys will also be at Fanatics Fest. 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year, Parsons has made 1st or 2nd team All-Pro in three of his first four seasons.

2009 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection - Ultimate Six - Jerseys #6J-1 - Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Donovan McNabb, Drew Brees, Kurt Warner /50 / COMC

Brady's on-field nemeses, and off-field pals Peyton and Eli Manning will be there. It remains to be seen if the trio will do an event together, but attendees should be thrilled to have the QB legends onboard.

2021 Panini Encased - Rookie Dual Swatch Signatures #RCA-JC - Ja'Marr Chase /50 / COMC

Topps Chrome Football To Feature Historic Tom Brady On-Card Autograph

Is he the current NFL WR1? Ja'Marr Chase had a season for ages this year, with 127 catches for 1,708 yards and 17 TDs. He'll be at Fanatics Fest, as will fellow star wideouts Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins.

2016 Panini Contenders - [Base] #232 / COMC

And, last but not least, local festival-goers will be happy to learn that New York Jets WR Davante Adams will also make an appearance. While more drops are sure to follow, Fanatics Fest is off to a nice start when it comes to the gridiron.

2014 Bowman Chrome - Bowman's Best Die-Cuts - Gold Refractor #BB-DA / COMC
Published |Modified
Michael Terry
MICHAEL TERRY

Michael Terry is a writer based in Brooklyn. He specializes in sports, culture, and collecting. His work has appeared at Topps RIPPED, ESPN, Grantland, Vice Sports, and more.

Home/News