Topps Chrome Football To Feature Historic Tom Brady On-Card Autograph

Tom Brady's first-ever Topps Chrome on-card autograph has collectors buzzing. As the NFL's G.O.A.T. with 89,214 passing yards, 649 touchdowns, and seven Super Bowl titles, Brady's legacy is unmatched. This card, combining his legendary career with the iconic Topps Chrome brand, is a must-have for fans and investors alike. Its rarity, historical significance, and investment potential make it a centerpiece for any serious collection.

Matt Schilling

Dec 21, 2019; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to throw against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
Tom Brady Trading Card | Available on Arena Club for $2,800

As an avid football collector, few things that get the hobby buzzing like news about Tom Brady. The G.O.A.T., the man who redefined greatness on the field, was mentioned as Topps just dropped an absolute bombshell via X (formerly Twitter): "Tom Brady's first-ever Topps Chrome on-card autograph is finally here." This is a monumental moment not just for Brady fans but for collectors everywhere.

Let’s take a moment to appreciate the sheer brilliance of Tom Brady’s career. Across 335 games, he amassed an astonishing 89,214 passing yards, 649 passing touchdowns, and only 212 interceptions. Those numbers are more than stats; they’re a testament to two decades of excellence, consistency, and clutch performances. From his underdog story as a sixth-round pick to his seven Super Bowl titles, Brady’s legacy is etched into the annals of football history. And now, for the first time, collectors can own a piece of that legacy in a way that’s never been possible before.

2024 Topps Chrome Football - Tom Brady Superfractor 1/1
2024 Topps Chrome Football - Tom Brady Superfractor 1/1 / Topps vix X (formally Twitter) | https://x.com/Topps/status/1880697179544723471

The introduction of Brady’s first-ever Topps Chrome on-card autograph is a game-changer. Why? Because Topps Chrome has always been considered a cornerstone of the sports card world and its resurgence this week, makes the chase all the more exciting. Its sleek design, iconic status, and premium reputation make it a favorite among collectors.

Tom Brady Patriots Card Listed at $5,000 on Secondary Market

For collectors, chasing this card is a no-brainer. First, there’s the rarity factor. Being Brady’s inaugural on-card Topps Chrome autograph, this card is destined to be a centerpiece in any collection. Second, there’s the historical significance. Tom Brady’s name is synonymous with winning, and this card encapsulates that aura of greatness. Lastly, there’s significant investment potential for the keepers of such a card. If history has taught us anything about Brady’s memorabilia, it’s that his market stays red-hot, even in retirement. This card has all the makings of an iconic piece that will only appreciate in value over time.

Beyond the specifics of this week’s upcoming Topps Chrome NFL release, Brady’s impact on the sports card hobby is immeasurable. He’s the player who elevated the NFL to global heights and brought unparalleled excitement to the hobby. Collecting Tom Brady cards isn’t just about owning a piece of cardboard, it’s about holding a significant piece of football history.

For die-hard collectors like me, moments like this are why we’re in the hobby. Tom Brady’s first-ever Topps Chrome on-card autograph is an homage to his unparalleled career and a must-have for anyone who loves football, collecting, and the thrill of chasing greatness.

Matt Schilling
MATT SCHILLING

Bio: Matt Schilling, a lifelong sportscard collector and a proud graduate of Towson University (Class of 2006) who currently resides in Queens, New York, is one of the newest contributing authors to the Collectibles segment now featured on http://SI.com

