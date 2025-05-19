Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic Lead 2024 Topps Tennis Royalty Cards to Chase
Last week, Topps released its newest tennis trading cards, with the debut of premium set 2024 Topps Royalty Tennis. Per Topps RIPPED: "Topps’ brand Team envisioned a product line with premium quality and visual clarity — a clean canvas where autographs and relics shine. The signature white design, paired with premium foil accents, allows every detail to speak volumes." Let's take a look at some of the cards to chase in 2024 Topps Royalty Tennis, and some early secondary market sales of the new release.
The royalty brand debuted with 2024 Topps Royalty UFC, and this first-ever Royalty Tennis set includes an array of the game's current stars, prospects, and legends. Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic, and Iga Swiatek headline the set. The 100-card base set are limited to 99 copies. Parallels from 35 down to 1-of-1 Platinum parallels are also there to be chased.
A Coco Gauff The Time is Now Auto /25 sold for $315 on May 18. Relics are also a big part of 2024 Topps Royalty. Tennis. A Gauff Auto Relic /25 booklet card sold for $500 on May 16.
Prodigy Mirra Andreeva, who took home the silver medal in the 2024 Olympic Games, and reached the final of the French Open at only 17 years old, should be one of the players to chase. Andreeva added an impressive win at Indian Wells in March, defeating Swiatek and world no. 1 Aryna Sabalenka (who also appears in 2024 Topps Royalty Tennis). This Andreeva auto numbered to 25 sold for $700 on May 17.
Ambassador Autographs is a 20-card insert that includes Sabalenka, Novak Djokovic, and Carlos Alcaraz as well as legends like Pete Sampras, Venus Williams, and Billie Jean King. This Alcaraz Ambassador Auto /25 sold for $999 on May 18.
A Sampras Ambassador Auto /25 is listed on eBay, at writing, for $275. A Martina Hingis Ambassador Auto /25 is currently listed for $200.
The top current listing on eBay is $29,999 for a Quad Auto Book Card featuring Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, and Aryna Sabalenka.
This Aryna Sabalenka 1-of-1 Book Auto Relic card is currently listed on eBay for $10,000. Additionally, 2024 Topps Royalty Tennis marks the release of racket know relic cards, that you can read more about here.