Collectibles On SI

Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff Headline 2024 Topps Royalty Tennis Racket Knob Relic Cards

Michael Terry

Mar 24, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Coco Gauff (USA) hits a forehand against Magna Linette (POL)(not pictured) on day seven of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Mar 24, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Coco Gauff (USA) hits a forehand against Magna Linette (POL)(not pictured) on day seven of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

2024 Topps Royalty Tennis, a debut release that came out last week, features a series of 1-of-1 autographed relics that feature match-used racket knobs in cards of some of tennis' biggest stars. Last week, Topps released a First Look of World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka's racket knob relic card. Let's take a look at these unique cards to chase.

RELATED:Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic Lead 2024 Topps Tennis Royalty Cards to Chase

2024 Topps Royalty Tennis features 1-of-1 match-used racket knob auto relic cards including cards featuring American tennis stars like Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton, and Taylor Fritz.

Topps RIPPED Carlos Alcaraz / Topps RIPPED

RELATED: MLB Trading Card Bat Knobs Bring the Hobby to the Batter's Box

One of the chase cards of the entire set will surely be Carlos Alcaraz's 1-of-1 racket knob auto relic card. Alcaraz's racket knob comes from his dominant run through the 2024 Indian Wells tournament.

2024 Topps Royalty Tennis Madison Keys Racket Knob Auto Relic 1/1 / Topps RIPPED

2025 Australian Open winner Madison Keys is also featured, and the racket knob relic itself comes from a racket used in her run to the title.

2024 Topps Royalty Tennis Coco Gauff Racket Knob Auto Relic 1/1 / Topps RIPPED

Per Topps RIPPED, Coco Gauff's Racket Knob Auto Relic "shows a subtle dent" - and will likely be one of the most sought-after cards in the set. Phenom Mirra Andreeva, who became the youngest player in history to beat both the World No. 1 and No. 2 players on the way to a WTA event title at Indian Wells in March, will also be hotly-chased here. Andreeva became the youngest player to win a 1000-level WTA event, and the racket knob for the relic card derived from a racket used during her historic victory.

2024 Topps Royalty Tennis Racket Knob Auto Relic 1/1 Sofia Kenin / https://www.ebay.com/itm/146587788916?nordt=true&rt=nc&orig_cvip=true

RELATED: Topps Dynasty Baseball Sponsor Patch Autograph Cards Announced

The only sale of a racket knob auto relic 1/1 from 2024 Topps Royalty Tennis, at writing, was $2,150 through eBay for a Sofia Kenin card. Kenin has been ranked as high as #4 in the world, and is the 2020 Australian Open champion.

MORE COLLECTIBLES UPDATES

Published |Modified
Michael Terry
MICHAEL TERRY

Michael Terry is a writer based in Brooklyn. He specializes in sports, culture, and collecting. His work has appeared at Topps RIPPED, ESPN, Grantland, Vice Sports, and more.

Home/News