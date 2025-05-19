Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff Headline 2024 Topps Royalty Tennis Racket Knob Relic Cards
2024 Topps Royalty Tennis, a debut release that came out last week, features a series of 1-of-1 autographed relics that feature match-used racket knobs in cards of some of tennis' biggest stars. Last week, Topps released a First Look of World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka's racket knob relic card. Let's take a look at these unique cards to chase.
2024 Topps Royalty Tennis features 1-of-1 match-used racket knob auto relic cards including cards featuring American tennis stars like Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton, and Taylor Fritz.
One of the chase cards of the entire set will surely be Carlos Alcaraz's 1-of-1 racket knob auto relic card. Alcaraz's racket knob comes from his dominant run through the 2024 Indian Wells tournament.
2025 Australian Open winner Madison Keys is also featured, and the racket knob relic itself comes from a racket used in her run to the title.
Per Topps RIPPED, Coco Gauff's Racket Knob Auto Relic "shows a subtle dent" - and will likely be one of the most sought-after cards in the set. Phenom Mirra Andreeva, who became the youngest player in history to beat both the World No. 1 and No. 2 players on the way to a WTA event title at Indian Wells in March, will also be hotly-chased here. Andreeva became the youngest player to win a 1000-level WTA event, and the racket knob for the relic card derived from a racket used during her historic victory.
The only sale of a racket knob auto relic 1/1 from 2024 Topps Royalty Tennis, at writing, was $2,150 through eBay for a Sofia Kenin card. Kenin has been ranked as high as #4 in the world, and is the 2020 Australian Open champion.