From Turntables to Trading Cards: Celebrating Iconic DJs
The fusion of music and collectibles has given rise to a unique intersection where DJs are not only spinning records and rocking festivals but also becoming collectible figures themselves. Let's dig into the DJs who rock the party—and the world of collectibles.
Steve Aoki – The Collector DJ
Steve Aoki isn’t just a DJ — he’s a full-blown collector. Whether it’s vinyl records, rare toys, or limited-edition sports cards, Aoki’s passion for collecting is as intense as his cake-throwing, high-energy shows. He even teamed up with Topps to drop multiple baseball and soccer (football) card releases, blending his music world with sports culture. From dropping beats to collecting one-of-a-kind memorabilia, Aoki finds ways to merge his passions.
What to Collect: Steve Aoki has several options for collectors, from his 2016 Topps First Pitch to his 2020 Topps X Steve Aoki card signed by the DJ—and includes a jeans patch relic, which sells for around $110.
DJ Skee: Spinning Music, Curating Collectibles
Scott Keeney, known professionally as DJ Skee, has evolved from spinning records to creating collectibles. He gained early recognition for breaking artists like Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga—and as the stadium DJ for the Minnesota Vikings. However, his work with Topps on the Project 70 card series solidified his role as a bridge between music and collectibles. A consummate entrepreneur, he launched Dash Radio, hosted Skee TV, and now leads The Realest, a platform authenticating collectibles.
What to Collect: Skee was featured in the 2023 Topps Allen & Ginter set (autographed cards run about $20), but his popular Topps Project 70 cards, like his Eminem/Mickey Mantle mashup, can fetch $75+.
Diplo – The Genre-Bending Maestro
Diplo isn’t your typical DJ — he’s a cultural chameleon. From producing genre-blending hits with Major Lazer to hosting a Honky Tonk tent at Stagecoach, he’s constantly evolving. He also keeps fans plugged in through his SiriusXM station, Diplo’s Revolution, where he spins everything from electronic to country remixes. And when he’s not behind the decks, you might find him leading Diplo’s Run Club, a community he started to promote fitness and connection.
What to Collect: GAS Trading Cards dropped a rare 2021 card featuring Wes “Diplodocus” Pentz as a childhood basketball player, and Topps featured Diplo on a 2017 First Pitch card, which goes for around $200 signed and graded.
Timmy Trumpet: The Live Instrumentalist DJ
Born Timothy Jude Smith, Timmy Trumpet has taken the EDM scene by storm with his high-energy sets and signature live trumpet performances. The Australian DJ shot to fame with his hit track “Freaks,” but it was his epic performance of “Narco” at Citi Field that turned heads. Playing the walk-on anthem live as Mets closer Edwin Díaz took the mound, Timmy brought stadium-level hype to a whole new level, cementing “Narco” as one of the most iconic sports tracks of recent years.
What to Collect: Timmy Trumpet has cards 2023 Topps Allen & Ginter, but a fan favorite is his Topps Now card commemorating his “Narco” MLB moment. Signed versions of the card will set you back around $80.
DJ Muggs: The Sonic Architect
Lawrence Muggerud—better known to hip-hop fans as DJ Muggs—has been shaping the sound of hip-hop for decades. He first made waves as the mastermind producer behind the pioneering group Cypress Hill. His knack for mixing hip-hop with psychedelic and rock vibes set him apart early on, and he kept pushing boundaries with the Soul Assassins collective. Whether he’s dropping beats or curating epic collabs, Muggs is all about bringing unexpected sounds to the forefront.
What to Collect: DJ Muggs was featured alongside fellow Cypress Hill members B-Real, Sen Dog, and Bobo in the 2022 Topps Allen & Ginter release. The legendary DJ's signed cards sell for about $40.