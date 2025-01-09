Check Out My Cards Reaches 40 Million Active Listings
Check Out My Cards announced on Wednesday that the popular online trading card platform had reached 40 million active listings.
The consignment seller, popular with collectors in recent years who like to buy and sell, said in an email to customers: "We are thrilled to announce that COMC now has 40 millionth card listed for sale! A heartfelt thank you to all our dedicated collectors, partners and supporters who have been part of this incredible journey.
COMC.com added that collectors' "passion for collecting and sharing the joy of trading cards has made this milestone possible. Here's to many more milestones ahead as we continue to celebrate the wonderful world of collectible cards together!"
The website, known as COMC, said in the same message that it is "the word's largest trading card marketplace."
Founded in 2007 and based in Washington state. COMC.com allows collectors to send cards to the company to be sold. COMC scans the cards and lists them on the site. The seller then sets the prices and COMC charges a processing fee on each card. COMC also allows users to sell their cards on eBay or get them graded.
The cards purchased are placed in your personal account. Users can request for the cards to be mailed to them or have the option to resell them.
In November, Julia Augustine, who serves as the company's president, said in a blog post that they had surpassed 300,000 lifetime users.
"This is a testament to the growing strength and engagement of the COMC collector community," she said. "We are honored that so many collectors have chosen COMC as their go-to platform for everything in the hobby."