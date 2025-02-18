Corbin Carroll Acquires His First Ever Signed Topps Card from Collector
It's always pretty cool hearing stories of famous athletes reaching out to collectors, inquiring about trades for either their own cards, or even of players they play with or collect. It seems that it's no different with upcoming star Corbin Carroll, of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Just recently, Carroll sat down with Nomah’s Sports Cards for an in-depth interview, and at one point explained how he reached out to a collector and acquired his Under Armor All-American Game signed card. There are 199 signed copies of this particular card, but what is special about it, this is the 1st card signed in the series (1/199).
What makes this card mean so much to Carroll, is that this card is potentially the first ever card he signed for Topps.
Corbin Carroll has all the tools and makeup to be an absolute star for years to come. He was the 16th overall pick in the 2019 MLB draft. After a sip of coffee in the majors in 2022, he was here to stay in 2023. He ended up running away with the Rookie of the Year award after belting 25 homeruns, as well as swiping 54 bags. That year he also finished 5th in the NL MVP award. 2024 he nearly duplicated the same offensive numbers with 22 home runs, and 35 stolen bases, but did see his batting average drop significantly. With 2 solid years under his belt, the Diamondbacks are expecting great things in 2025.
To see someone like Carroll still smile when talking about grabbing a card he signed years ago, shows we are all still kids at heart. Collecting can be nostalgic, it can take a bad day at work, to putting you back at 8 years old in your bedroom, with posters of your favorite player hanging on the wall, ripping packs and not caring what tomorrow brings.
It doesn’t matter if you are ripping a $500 box, or a $2 pack of cards. It's all about the moment, and the thrill of seeing each card appear behind the next. The chase for one person can be different for the next collector, and the next. That right there, is what is beautiful about this hobby.