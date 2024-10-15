Fanatics Collect Orlando Postponed to Next Year
Fanatics Events next show in Orlando has been postponed, the company announced on Tuesday.
After two major hurricanes hit Florida, the company has decided to push the card show until next year.
Lance Fensterman, CEO, Fanatics Events told Collectibles on SI:
“As you are aware, the Florida region has suffered two devastating hurricanes over the course of only a few weeks and thousands of people are still dealing with the effects of the storms. We have been in ongoing conversations with members of the collector community and together, we have decided that it’s in the best interest of the community – and out of respect for this community and the people of Florida – to postpone Fanatics Collect Orlando until early next year. This way, those impacted can focus on rebuilding after the storms. We’ve worked hard to listen to collectors and the community and remain in line with the advice and guidance they share.
“We will be using the additional time to craft an even more awesome and elevated card show experience for the collecting community in Florida and can’t wait to launch. We are working to secure the venue and dates that work best for both us and the community and once we have those secured, we will share an update,” he added.
Fanatics Collect Orlando was scheduled to be in Orlando from Nov. 1-3.
Stay tuned for updates.