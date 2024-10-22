First Walt Disney Autographs Here
When you wish upon a star, it makes no difference who you are. Anything your heart desires will come to you.
The past few years for Disney have been historic. They celebrated the 50th anniversary of the opening of Disney World in Florida in 2021. The company also celebrated their 100th anniversary in 2023. This led to a few Disney 100 products, such as the Kakawow Phantom Disney 100 and a Topps Chrome Disney 100 product that was released in the UK.
There is still a wait for some of these products to be released in the United States, but in September, Topps announced that they were going to expand their trading card deal with Disney to include Disney, Pixar, and Marvel trading card rights globally.
At least until next year, the Disney releases will still be overseas, so the recently released 2024 Topps Chrome product will have to be purchased on the secondary market here in the United States.
“Autographs” are being promoted by Topps, but based on the Disney 100 product they released, those autographs are most likely just printed on the card. So, if you're looking to pick up any of those cards, keep that in mind.
Some of the Walt Disney cards, on the other hand, appear to include cut autographs, which means they are autographs taken from something Disney himself signed and then placed into a card.
These types of autographs are usually used when a person is deceased or no longer signing. This will be the first time that Walt Disney will have licensed autographs within a trading card product.
This will not be the first time he has appeared on a trading card, but these will be some of his first autographs. His first card is the 1931 W.D. & H.O. Wills Cinema Stars/3rd Series #24 Walt Disney/Mickey Mouse. The highest price for one of these cards was a PSA 9 that sold through Goldin Auctions in October 2023 for $40,383.22.
With the expanded partnership with Topps, customers can likely expect individual brand cards as well as combined brand sets. If you’re a Disney fan and a trading card enthusiast, 2025 is going to be an exciting year for you.