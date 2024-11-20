How The Canada Post Strike Has Impacted Trading Cards
The sports card hobby across North America -- especially when it comes to hockey -- has been severely impacted by an ongoing strike by Canada Post workers.
Workers at Canada’s national postal service hit the picket line last Friday after failing to reach an agreement with Canada Post.
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers said 55,000 workers are striking, claiming little progress has been made during the bargaining process. The work stoppage will also disrupt mail service ahead of the busy holiday season.
The service shutdown has also impacted eBay sales and other mail transactions, including card grading companies, across Canada and packages coming from there to the United States.
“The labor action may affect the flow of shipments within Canada and impact the operations of Canadian eBay sellers," the company said in a statement. "However, eBay remains open for business, and we suggest you do, too. All active listings remain unchanged and buyers can still view and purchase your eBay listings as before."
At the recent Sport Card Expo in Toronto, a record number of cards were submitted to the on-site grading companies, which incluced PSA and Beckett. Neither company has publicly addressed how the strike will impact them or collectors.
Canada Post typically handles an estimated 31 million pieces of mail and parcels each day.