The Jimmy Butler mystery finally has been solved. Shams Charania from ESPN states that Jimmy Butler is being traded to the Golden State Warriors for Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson, and a protected first-round pick.
When Golden State heard that Kevin Durant had no interest in going back to a place where he won 2 NBA Championships, they quickly pivoted to the next best option, Jimmy Butler.
The Warriors are getting a 6X All-Star, 5X All-Defensive, 5X All NBA, to help solidify a team looking for a little more defensive DNA. Jimmy Butler is going to create havoc alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green.
The back and forth game between Butler and the Heat, ultimately landed Butler on the naughty list, being suspended indefinitely. Butler wasn’t thrilled in the way he was being used, and became vocal, requesting out.
The Warriors meanwhile, knowing the ages of their superstars, knew the championship run is getting smaller and smaller. Bringing in a guy like Butler, and the tenacious type of player he is in the playoffs, this is a win-win.
With a potentially deep playoff run, and playing alongside Curry, I do feel like his cards are going to be relevant once again. I recently wrote an article highlighting his 2012 Prizm PSA 10 RC, and how collectors were torn on his value. Now that collectors know where he is headed, and what this could mean for the playoff, I do anticipate his cards going up in value.
Already on eBay, there are Buy It Now (newly listed) for $114.99, a fair increase from the recent sales of $90, $70, $69, and a random $100.75. There are still some Buy it Now cheaper, but I would assume these will get snatched up rather quickly. This card could be a bargain if you can find someone selling one at last weeks prices.
Pairing up with Steph Curry and Draymond Green, this team just became dangerous.