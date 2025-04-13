John Cena, The Rock, Travis Scott Topps Now Triple Auto Found
With just under a week until Wrestlemania 41, Topps announced that the 1/1 Triple auto of the Rock, John Cena, and rapper Travis Scott was found. According to the post, a collector on Reddit was the lucky person to find one of the more unique WWE collectibles released by Topps in recent memory. For those unaware, the card features all three athletes and celebrities moments after John Cena’s famous heel turn at the Elimination Chamber premium live event on March 1st. Also as part of the post Topps included a screenshot of the reddit conversation. The fan provided a photo showing the redemption card and said that he purchased five packs for his kids and was lucky enough to pull the triple auto. It’s an incredible find for that fan and his family.
The question now turns to what the card might be worth should it go to auction. Recent sales data for foilfractor, especially WWE ones, is extremely limited. Per 130point and eBay sales data there have not been any sales of WWE foilfractor autos. In fact, there is only one Topps NOW non auto foilfractor that has sold. The card in question was a 1/1 of CM Punk and Seth Rollins from the first Monday Night Raw on Netflix. The final price of the card was $575 when it sold, however it is back for sale on eBay with a higher asking price.
If the triple auto card were to make it to auction it’s highly likely it would exceed the Rollins Punk 1/1 sale by a large margin. There is a strong chance that the card would exceed five figures as it is a 1/1 auto of two of the biggest stars in wrestling history and one of the hottest rappers in the world right now. The timing of the pull could also work in the owner's favor should they decide to sell it. There has been a lot of speculation that Cena will win the WWE world championship at Wrestlemania and break Ric Flair's all time record for most world championship reigns, something that would add value to the card. There’s also a strong possibility that the owner would decide to keep the card and enjoy owning a piece of wrestling history. Regardless, the card is an incredibly wrestling collectible, one that I’m confident any WWE fan would love to have in their collection.