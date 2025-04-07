PSA Announces New Turnaround Times, Rates
News came out today that Professionals Sports Authenticator (PSA) has increased their turnaround times for certain levels of grading services. They also are increasing their price of TGC Bulk from $16.99 to $18.99.
This is the second time since the beginning of the year that PSA has adjusted pricing and turnaround times. The first change was effective January 17 and at the time turnaround times were 45 days for all bulk service levels. With the news coming out today, it looks like turnaround times will be 65 days, an addition of nearly three weeks.
Anyone whose submitted cards to PSA lately is feeling the brunt of the influx of submissions by waiting weeks or months for their cards to be returned.
It remains to be seen if any PSA loyalists will jump ship to another grading company. But it doesn't seem to be slowing down as SGC, one of PSA's leading competitors, have also reported delays do to volume.
Another factor in all of this is PSA's more stringent grading standards. This news was also announced earlier in the year and focused mostly on centering. But again, anyone who has recieved cards back lately knows the 9's are flowing with gem rates decreasing. This, along with the increased in turnaround times could make people re-think subbing cards that they believe are 'close enough' to being 10 worthy. And maybe will alleviate some of the backlog.