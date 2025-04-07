PSA Announces New Turnaround Times, Rates

𝙋𝙎𝘼 𝘾𝙐𝙎𝙏𝙊𝙈𝙀𝙍 𝙐𝙋𝘿𝘼𝙏𝙀 : As 2025 progresses, we are continuing to see a high level of demand for our authentication and grading services, resulting in a strong, steady volume of incoming submissions to PSA.



We’ve greatly appreciated our customers’ continued…