Shoehei Ohtani Home Run Ball Sent to Auction
Following a record-breaking sale of Shoehei Ohtani’s 50th home run ball last October, the Dodger’s 47th home run ball is now available at auction.
The superstar’s 47th home run ball from his historic 50/50 season is part of the Fanatics Collect April Premiere Auction. Fanatics Collect announced earlier this month on social media that they had acquired the ball.
The ball is from a September 11, 2024 game in a 10-8 win against the Chicago Cubs. At the time, the hit made for Ohtani’s career season high at 47 home runs and 218 total across his MLB career. The ball was measured to be hit at 118 mph and traveled approximately 405 feet.
Ohtani also scored his 48th stolen base of the season during this game. Before the end of the season, the Japanese superstar became the inaugural member of the 50/50 club and won his first World Series.
While the 47th home run ball is expected to sell for significantly less than the $4.4 million his 50th ball garnered, the final price will be determined by bidders later this month. Check back with Collectibles on SI for more updates.
