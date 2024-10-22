Jonquel Jones named WNBA Finals MVP: Looking back at early JJ cards
The New York Liberty finally won their first WNBA championship and Jonquel Jones was at the center of everything.
The 2021 WNBA MVP averaged 17.8 points and 7.6 rebounds in the finals while dropping 17 and going 7/7 from the foul line in game five and that was enough for her to be named Finals MVP on the court at Barclays Center in Brooklyn moments after her team lifted the championship trophy.
Jones became the first player from George Washington to get selected in the first round of the WNBA draft when she went sixth overall in 2016 and was immediately traded from the Los Angeles Sparks to the Connecticut Sun in exchange for a package highlighted by Chelsea Gray. She was with the Sun until she was traded to the Liberty ahead of the 2023 season and has played internationally in Korea, China, Russia and Türkiye.
Here are some of the best cards from the five-time WNBA All-Star:
2016 Rittenhouse WNBA #25
The Jonquel Jones rookie card is as basic as it gets for a base card. You see Jones going to the hoop with her left and the card includes a nice “2016 Rookie” caption in the bottom right corner of the photograph while not taking any attention away from the action in the picture. This card is also a great throwback to the Rittenhouse Cards era of WNBA collectibles.
2018 Sports Illustrated For Kids #724
Joe, why would I want a random third year card from a year where Jones did win Sixth Player of the Year but has no mention of that accolade? Great question. This Jones card is a misprint and has her listed as a Connecticut “Suns” player despite playing for the “Sun.” Copy editors are crucial and any Jones collector needs this card.
2022 Panini Prizm WNBA Signatures #SG-JQJ
Collectors were finally treated to a Jonquel Jones autograph card when Panini released its 2022 WNBA Prizm product. Despite being a sure-fire Hall of Famer, the base version of her first autograph is still affordable as most are selling for under $35. You can’t call yourself a serious Jones fan if you don’t have one of her first autograph cards in your collection.
2023 Panini Origins WNBA Splitting Images Insert #1
The first card that has Jones in a New York Liberty uniform comes from 2023 Panini Prizm WNBA. The Origins Splitting Images insert is a top-tier card because it includes Jones and fellow future Hall of Famer Breanna Stewart. Who wouldn’t want the card that features two of the best who have ever graced the court with their presence?